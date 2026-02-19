Ramadan rush: UAE drivers warned over chaotic afternoon commute home

Motorists in the UAE have been urged to remain vigilant on the roads during Ramadan, with research suggesting that the increase in people finishing work earlier in the day could pose a greater risk of accidents than the iftar rush.

Data gathered by Al Wathba Insurance and Road Safety UAE shows that almost one in five traffic accidents in the holy month last year took place between 2pm and 4pm. Many public and private sector staff work reduced hours in Ramadan, meaning roads are often much busier in the early afternoon compared with the rest of the year.

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE, said motorists should be aware of several factors as they finish work for the day. "Offices are closing sooner than normal, people are hitting the road sooner than normal," he said. "And then, in addition, when motorists hit the roads, they might already be under the effects of fasting.

"Dehydration might have set in, concentration levels are also down, maybe fatigue is creeping in. All of these factors together might make a cocktail that's not good for safety. And we see the accident numbers in the claims rising just in this time period."

What does the Ramadan study show?

Al Wathba Insurance and Road Safety UAE analysed 2,771 insurance claims submitted during Ramadan last year in an effort to create a clear picture of the risks to road users.

It found that 17 per cent of accidents took place between 2pm and 4pm and 15 per cent happened from 4pm to 6pm. Nine per cent were reported from 6pm to 8pm, when many motorists were travelling to break their fast after the call for the maghrib prayer.

Thomas Edelmann, managing director of Road Safety UAE. Photo: The National Info

"UAE motorists need to be especially careful with regards to the behaviour of other drivers in Ramadan, as in more than 65 per cent of accidents a third party is at fault," Mr Edelmann added. "Motorists must watch out in the key accident day times pre-iftar between noon and 6pm, followed by the post-iftar/suhoor period between 6pm and midnight.

"The most accident-prone two-hour period is between 2pm and 4pm. Mondays and Thursdays were the most dangerous week days, while Sundays were the safest. Drivers aged 36 to 40 are most at risk.”

Rise in road accidents in Arab world

Studies across the Arab world have highlighted the need to exercise caution when driving during Ramadan, when the slower pace of life may not be replicated on the roads.

A 2024 study, titled Driving while hungry: the effect of fasting on traffic accidents, found that in Turkey, where work hours are unchanged in the holy month, the risk of accidents increased by 25 per cent. This is due to the effects of fasting, specifically hunger, the research found.

In Saudi Arabia's Northern Borders province, the likelihood of traffic accidents doubled around iftar. While data varied across the kingdom, the amount of incidents is higher overall, a 2022 study showed.

Roadblocks to safety

“The biggest challenge that we are having is lost temper and lack of focus because of fasting,” said Saleh Jafar, president of road safety group Yasa Gulf. The most concerning time was around iftar "when people are rushing from work to have iftar and be outside or with their family", he added.

Mr Edelmann said hunger and tiredness in the final hours of the daily fast had a major effect on driver safety. “We know that especially towards the end of the day when the dehydration sets in more, maybe the hunger sets in more, but most importantly, the fatigue sets in more because the sleeping rhythm is different,” he said.

He encouraged drivers to slow down, leave more time for journeys – particularly as iftar approaches – and said motorists should consider pulling over in a safe place if they feel the effects of fasting. “If your family, your friends, expect you to be at an iftar just when the sun sets and you're in the car but you cannot make it safely and you stop somewhere, then you're running a little bit late people will understand," he said. "It's all about really making sure that everybody's safe.”

There are benefits to Ramadan taking place at a time of year when the weather is cooler, Mr Jafar said. “We are fortunate that now we are having Ramadan in winter," he added. "I believe that driving is very much possible in Ramadan, just allow more minutes for most of the trips and drive with care."

Pedestrians and vulnerable road users such as cyclists should also put safety first in the weeks to come. “If I'm, for example, on a bicycle, and normally I count on the reaction of other motorists to respect me, to stop in time, to give me my space, in Ramadan, I would not,” Mr Edelmann said. "The bodies of others might not work as they normally work.

“In these festive times, we just have a different lifestyle. This might rub off on how our bodies function and behave.”

A Dubai Police officer distributes an iftar meal to a motorist in the emirate. Photo: Dubai Police Info

Police safety drive

This year, Dubai Police announced the Ramadan Without Accidents initiative, in which officers will distribute iftar meals to drivers before maghrib prayer in an effort to reduce speeding and reckless driving.

The meals will be handed out at seven sites – City Walk junction, Al Satwa Roundabout, Madina Mall, Century Mall, American Hospital, Al Mizhar 4 and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre junction, in Al Khawaneej.