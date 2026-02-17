Ramadan 2026 working hours announced for UAE private sector

Private sector employees in the UAE will work two hours fewer during Ramadan 2026, the government has said.

Companies can implement flexible or remote work within the limits of daily working hours, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said.

Public sector workers and schools will also enjoy a shorter day throughout the month, as Muslims fast and the pace of life slows.

Working hours for the public sector will be 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and 9am to 12pm on Fridays.

Government departments will be permitted to adopt flexible working practices, on the basis that scheduled daily hours are completed. Remote working can also be implemented on Fridays, as long as the proportion of staff working off-site does not exceed 70 per cent.

When is Ramadan?

Ramadan is expected to begin in the Arab world on February 18 or 19. The official date is determined by each nation's Moon-sighting committee. In the UAE, this committee is due to meet on the evening of February 17.

The Emirates Astronomical Society said last week that February 18 or 19 was the most likely start date for the holy month.

The National's full guide on everything you need to know about Ramadan can be found here.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth and most holy month of the Islamic calendar. It is said to be the month that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims do not eat or drink from dawn until sunset, between the fajr and maghrib prayers, during Ramadan.

For Muslims, Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food. It is also a time when people strengthen their faith through Quran recitation and prayer. The exact date will be decided by the Moon-sighting committee, a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the UAE's Islamic authority.

The Islamic calendar is decided by Moon phases, which are either 29 or 30 days long. The presence of a new Moon signals the start of a month. The committee will begin searching for the new crescent Moon after maghrib prayers on the 29th day of Shaban, the month preceding Ramadan.

If it cannot be seen, it is considered to be the 30th day of the month. However, if the new crescent is spotted, Ramadan begins the next day.