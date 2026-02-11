Ramadan working hours announced for UAE public sector

The UAE government on Wednesday confirmed reduced working hours for the public sector during the month of Ramadan.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said staff at ministries and federal institutions would work from 9am until 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9am until noon on Fridays throughout the holy month.
Government departments will be permitted to adopt flexible working practices, on the basis that scheduled daily hours are completed.
Remote working can also be implemented on Fridays, as long as the proportion of staff working off-site does not exceed 70 per cent.
Ramadan will begin in the UAE and across the Arab world on February 18 or 19. The official date is determined by each nation's Moon-sighting committee. In the UAE, this committee is due to meet on the evening of February 17.
Ramadan 2025 - in pictures
The Emirates Astronomical Society said last week that February was the most likely start date for the holy month.
Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar. It is said to be the month that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims do not eat or drink from dawn until sunset, between the fajr and maghrib prayers, during Ramadan.
For Muslims, Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food. It is also a time when people strengthen their faith through Quran recitation and prayer.