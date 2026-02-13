Ramadan Reading: A limited newsletter series

Ramadan is approaching, bringing with it that familiar, welcome shift, gentler days, reflective evenings and a quiet recalibration of priorities.

In the lead-up to the holy month, I have been thinking less about preparation and more about intention. This year begins with a small reset: stepping away from junk food, eating greener and lighter, and being more mindful of what I consume in every sense.

Truthfully, I will still sneak in one or two of my mother’s samosas at iftar because they make their famous appearance only in Ramadan. I am also nudging my family away from the fried, heavy dishes we have come to associate with Ramadan, towards meals that nourish rather than weigh us down.

Ramadan’s true significance, of course, lies beyond fasting. It is the month in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Instead of relying on vague good intentions, I have written a simple checklist: to complete the Quran with reflection on its meaning, to slow down more deliberately and to embrace small acts of kindness, including volunteering to support those breaking their fast on the road.

This limited six-part series will gently guide us through the holy month together. Please share your experiences, from iftar favourites to well-ness tips via audience@thenationalnews.com

I look forward to sharing this journey with you – the routines, reflections, small struggles and quiet moments that make Ramadan what it is.

Wishing you gentle days and meaningful nights this Ramadan,

Thoraya Abdullahi

Preparing for Ramadan: How to avoid headaches, poor sleep and caffeine withdrawal symptoms

Ramadan is a time for kindness and reflection. EPA

“The most helpful mindset is: this is an adjustment period, your system is adapting, not breaking down,” says Devika Mankani, a psychologist at The Hundred Wellness Centre in Dubai.

Preparation for the holy month is key to avoiding the negative effects that abrupt, rather than gradual, change can bring.

Your Ramadan watch list curated by The National’s Arts and Culture team

Ahmed Malek and Huda Elmufti star in Sawa Sawa. Photo: MBC

Ramadan remains the most competitive season in Arab television. Unlike other times of the year, new episodes are released daily and watched collectively across the region.

From Sawa Sawa and Kasra on MBC Shahid, to Fan El Harb and El Nos El Tani on Yango Play, the team has curated a list of 16 shows that will be streaming throughout the month.

