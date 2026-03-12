UAE residents unite for Ramadan prayers and community events amid Iran crisis

Large crowds of worshippers across the UAE continue to attend mosques for prayers during Ramadan despite continued Iranian attacks on the country.
In Abu Dhabi and Dubai overnight, worshippers gathered for late night prayers often performed during the final ten nights of the holy month
This period is considered the most spiritually significant part of Ramadan as it includes Laylat Al Qadr, believed to be the night the Quran was first revealed.
At the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and the Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in Al Safa, Dubai, images shot by The National’s photojournalists show worshippers praying late into the night.
Worshippers stand in long rows of prayer or sit outside in quiet contemplation. For the past few nights, worshippers have prayed under rain showers.
During this time, worshippers perform Qiyam Al Layl, which refers to any kind of night worship and isn't limited to prayer. For example, it could be reading the Quran. They also perform Tahajjud, which are prayers that tend to take place in the early hours of the morning.
Alerts on mobile phones occasionally flash news of developments, but for many, the quiet of the mosque provides a momentary refuge from the wider unrest. And despite the tensions, people have tried to maintain regular life despite this new reality.
The conflict began on February 28 and the UAE has since been targeted by sustained drone and missile attacks from Iran.
Across the country, however, residents still gather at mosques before sunset to break their fast and attend Maghrib prayers, sharing food and conversation in the quiet calm that follows a long day of fasting.
Food stalls have been set up outside restaurants in busy neighbourhoods, such as Dubai's Karama, to cater to those ending their fast.
Together, these images of Ramadan nights in the UAE show how everyday life continues through quiet prayer, gatherings of family and workers and shared meals, even during a time of great uncertainty.