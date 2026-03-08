UAE Ramadan campaign raises Dh1 billion in one night to help children at risk of hunger

A UAE humanitarian initiative aiming to deliver a critical lifeline to five million children at risk of hunger across the globe raised more than Dh1 billion on Saturday night.

The 11.5 Edge of Life campaign was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to coincide with the start of Ramadan.

It set out to raise Dh1 billion for the cause during the holy month, but passed that goal in a number of hours as benevolent businesses, philanthropic organisations and individuals from home and abroad came together to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate.

About Dh1.5 billion has now been raised in less than three weeks since the Ramadan scheme was announced.

The life-saving drive is seeking to address stark statistics that show 45 per cent of deaths in children under the age of five – about 2.6 million – are tied to malnutrition, making it a leading cause of child mortality worldwide. Five children under the age of five die from hunger and malnutrition every minute.

Donations pour in at Dubai suhoor

A number of significant contributions to the UAE's annual Ramadan campaign were made at a special fundraising suhoor held at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa.

Pledges announced included Dh367 million from the Aga Khan Foundation, Dh184 million by the Gates Foundation, Dh184 million by the EdelGive Foundation, Dh184 million by the Piramal Foundation, Dh73 million by the Tata Trusts Foundation, Dh 18 million by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and Dh5 million by Dalio Philanthropies.

Individual contributions by major donors attending the Suhoor event in Dubai included Dh10 million from Badr Jafar, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, Dh5 million from Patrick Chalhoub, executive chairman of Chalhoub Group, Dh5 million from Mahdi Amjad, chairman of OMNIYAT Group, Dh5 million from Hussain Dawood, Chairperson of Engro Corporation, Dh5 million from Michael Lahyani, Founder of Property Finder, Dh5 million from Abdallah Al Sheikh and Dh816,000 from other contributors.

Rare number plates drive up total

A further Dh91 million was gathered on Saturday evening at a charitable auction for premium number plates, also held at the Armani Hotel.

Bids at the Most Noble Number charity auction amounted to Dh81.5 million for RTA plate numbers, Dh8 million for phone du numbers and Dh1.905 million for e& mobile phone numbers.

The plate number DD 6 was the most coveted of the auction, fetching Dh37 million.

Other in-demand number plates included DD 16 - which sold for Dh9 million - DD 99, which garnered Dh8.9 million, DD 25, which was bought for Dh6.4 million and DD 30 which secured a winning bid of Dh6.1 million.

“The Most Noble Number charity auction highlighted the UAE community’s deeply rooted values of compassion and solidarity, and its members’ commitment to helping the world’s most vulnerable populations," said Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which is leading the Ramadan charitable project.

"This strong engagement shows the community’s belief in the campaign’s noble goals, and steadfast support of the UAE’s remarkable humanitarian initiatives to alleviate the suffering of impacted populations and preserve human dignity.”

The Edge of Life campaign will put into effect sustainable programmes and projects that help fight child hunger and malnutrition around the world. The project is being launched in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

The 11.5 figure used in the title of the campaign is significant. If the mid-upper arm circumference of children aged between six months and five years is below 11.5cm, this is viewed as an indicator in the diagnosis of malnutrition.

This measurement represents the recommendation by the World Health Organisation and Unicef to determine the most severe cases of malnutrition, requiring immediate medical attention due to their direct link to higher mortality rates if treatment is delayed or withheld.

Ramadan tradition

It is the latest in a long line of charitable campaigns launched by Sheikh Mohammed to coincide with the holy month. The Fathers’ Endowment campaign, held during Ramadan last year, saw more than 277,000 donors raise Dh3.72 billion to help fund treatment and health care for people in need.

Previous campaigns launched to mark Ramadan include the 10 Million Meals initiative of 2020, which secured more than 15.3 million meals for communities affected by the pandemic. The 100 Million Meals campaign was launched in 2021, collecting 220 million meals for vulnerable groups, while the 1 Billion Meals of 2022 achieved its goal in less than a month.

How to support the cause

Contributions can be made in a variety of ways:

Campaign website

Donations by people and businesses can be made on edgeoflife.ae.

Call centre

Those keen to support the initiative can call the toll-free number 800 4999 between 10am and 5pm every day.

Bank transfers

Contributions in dirhams can be made to the Emirates Islamic Bank account using IBAN: AE940340003708472909222.

SMS

One-time donations can be made by sending the word “life” by text to du and e& numbers – use 1034 to donate Dh10, 1035 to send Dh50, 1036 to donate Dh100 and 1038 to donate Dh500.

DubaiNow app

Donors can also use the DubaiNow app, submitting pledges under the Donations tab.

YallaGive.com

The campaign also welcomes contributions made on YallaGive.com, under the Donations tab.

Jood

Donations can also be made on jood.ae.