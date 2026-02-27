Sheikh Mohammed’s Ramadan campaign to feed starving children surges halfway to target in one week

The Edge of Life campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, is almost halfway to reaching its target of Dh1 billion ($272.2 million) after only one week.

Contributions have reached Dh460 million, with the money to be used to tackle childhood hunger around the world. Donations were made by major contributors, businessmen and public and private sector organisations.

The campaign is being orchestrated by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in partnership with Unicef, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation and Action Against Hunger.

“The strong response to the campaign in its first week highlights the UAE’s leading global humanitarian role and reaffirms the culture of giving and generosity deeply rooted in our community," said Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the MBRGI. "We are confident this campaign will sustain its momentum, building on the UAE’s legacy of successful humanitarian initiatives aimed at uplifting lives and improving living conditions.”

The funds will go towards addressing the root causes of food security challenges, while establishing safety nets that ensure children are protected against the threat of hunger and malnutrition, he added.

Contributions can be made in a variety of ways:

Campaign website

Donations by people and businesses can be made on edgeoflife.ae.

Call centre

Those keen to support the initiative can call the toll-free number 800 4999 between 10am and 5pm every day.

Bank transfers

Contributions in dirhams can be made to the Emirates Islamic Bank account using IBAN: AE940340003708472909222.

SMS

One-time donations can be made by sending the word “life” by text to du and e& numbers – use 1034 to donate Dh10; 1035 to send Dh50; 1036 to donate Dh100; and 1038 to donate Dh500.

DubaiNow app

Donors can also use the DubaiNow app, submitting pledges under the Donations tab.

YallaGive.com

The campaign also welcomes contributions made on YallaGive.com, under the Donations tab.

Jood

Donations can also be made on jood.ae.