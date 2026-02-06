Children 'dying of hunger' in Sudan as risk of famine spreads

Two new areas in Sudan are at risk of famine, with children across the country “already dying from hunger-related causes”, Save the Children has warned.

A UN-backed analysis found on Thursday that levels of acute malnutrition have surpassed famine thresholds in two areas of North Darfur − Um Baru and Kernoi. A famine would be confirmed if other conditions are met.

Meanwhile, in Greater Kordofan, intensifying conflict is driving a “rapid deterioration in food security”, with more people likely to face extreme hunger, acute malnutrition and rising hunger-related deaths, according to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

The IPC said “many other conflict-affected areas may also be facing similarly catastrophic conditions”, but these could not be corroborated because of limited access.

This latest warning comes amid an already severe hunger crisis sweeping the war-torn country.

In late 2024, the IPC declared famine in the Zamzam, Abu Shouk and Al Salam displacement camps in North Darfur, as well as in the Western Nuba Mountains. Less than a year later, famine was also confirmed in the city of El Fasher in North Darfur and in the besieged town of Kadugli in South Kordofan. An IPC analysis in September detected a risk of famine in 20 other areas across Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan.

The UN said last month that about 8.1 million people in Sudan face imminent starvation. The IPC alert said acute malnutrition is expected to worsen in 2026, with nearly 4.2 million estimated cases affecting children under five, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Severe acute malnutrition – the most dangerous and deadly form of malnutrition – is expected to rise to 800,000 cases, up four per cent from 2025, it said.

“Children’s lives are hanging by a thread, and some are already dying from hunger‑related causes,” said Mohamad Abdiladif, Country Director for Save the Children in Sudan. “Without immediate action, more lives will be lost,” he warned.

The director urged a large‑scale humanitarian response, adding it was “essential to prevent people from being pushed into starvation and to avert further loss of life and suffering.”

Sudan has been engulfed in fighting since April 2023, when clashes erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

The war has created what the UN says is the world’s largest humanitarian and displacement crisis. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, and more than 13 million displaced. The UN has accused both warring parties of committing war crimes.

Humanitarian access across the country is “severely constrained”, the IPC said, cutting off millions of people in dire need of life-saving aid.

The UAE on Tuesday announced that it would contribute a further $500 million to a humanitarian fund for Sudan, at a pledging conference in Washington.

Donald Trump envoy Massad Boulos said Washington would contribute another $200 million in Sudan assistance.Several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, spoke in support of aid efforts.