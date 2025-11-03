A global hunger monitor has concluded that famine is occurring in parts of Sudan for the second time in less than a year.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) issued an alert over Sudan's continuing “humanitarian catastrophe” on Monday. It said that more than 21 million people, or 45 per cent of the population, were experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity.

The IPC report found that famine was occurring in El Fasher, a city in Sudan’s western Darfur region, and the besieged town of Kadugli in South Kordofan region. Twenty other areas expected to receive displaced populations across North, South and East Darfur, as well as West and South Kordofan, are also at risk of famine, the report stated.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had besieged El Fasher for 18 months, cutting off food and other essential supplies to tens of thousands of people, before taking over the city last week. Civilians who fled the city have told of mass killings, torture, rape and extortion by the RSF.

Kadugli town has also been under RSF siege for months, with tens of thousands of people trapped, as the paramilitary group tries to seize more territory from Sudan's armed forces.

The global hunger monitor characterises famine as a total collapse of livelihoods, starvation, and extremely high levels of malnutrition and death. It is determined to be occurring in areas where at least 20 per cent of households face an extreme lack of food, 30 per cent of children suffer from acute malnutrition and hunger-related deaths exceed two per 10,000 people a day.

In late 2024, the IPC declared famine in Zamzam, Abu Shouk and Al Salam displacement camps in North Darfur, as well as the Western Nuba Mountains.

The RSF has been locked in a bloody civil war with Sudan’s army since 2023, following a military coup that overthrew the civilian transitional government. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced at least 13 million people. Both warring parties have been accused of committing war crimes against civilians.

The IPC report called for “unimpeded humanitarian access to prevent further starvation and death”. The World Food Programme said on Friday that lorries carrying aid had reached Kadugli town “for the first time in over a year”.

“Tens of thousands of people who’ve endured months of isolation, hunger, and fear will finally receive the food they need to survive,” the UN agency said.

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5