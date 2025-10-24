Malnourished children in Sudan's Darfur region at 'imminent risk of death'

Thousands of malnourished children in Sudan are at imminent risk of death, UN agencies have warned in a joint appeal for “urgent international attention” to tackle the humanitarian crisis created by the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“Over 900 days of brutal fighting, widespread violations of human rights, famine and the breakdown of life-sustaining services have pushed millions to the brink of survival, particularly women and children,” the International Organisation for Migration, the UN refugee agency UNHCR, UN children's fund Unicef and the World Food Programme said.

The continuing fighting has isolated entire communities and impeded the delivery of life-saving aid. More than 30 million people in Sudan require humanitarian assistance, including nearly 15 million children, according to UN figures.

Sudan is facing “one of the world’s most severe emergencies,” the agencies said in a statement on Thursday. With famine confirmed in parts of the country last year, “the hunger situation remains catastrophic, with children among the hardest hit”, they warned.

They said the situation in Darfur in the west and the central and southern region of Kordofan was “deeply concerning”.

In the city of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, more than 260,000 civilians − including 130,000 children − have been trapped under siege for more than 16 months, cut off from food, water and health care.

“Health facilities have collapsed and thousands of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition are now without treatment, facing an imminent risk of death,” the agencies said.

“What I witnessed in Darfur and elsewhere this week is a stark reminder of what is at stake: children facing hunger, disease and the collapse of essential services,” said Ted Chaiban, Unicef deputy executive director.

“Entire communities are surviving in conditions that defy dignity. Children are malnourished, exposed to violence and at risk of dying from preventable diseases. Families are doing everything they can to survive, but the resolve of families must be matched by urgent global action to stop the conflict.”

Funding shortfalls are further compounding the crisis, said the agencies. The 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan has received only 25 per cent of the $4.2 billion required, “threatening the scale and continuity of emergency operations”, they warned.

“Without additional resources, humanitarian agencies will be forced to scale back life-saving interventions, putting millions of lives at risk,” the agencies said.

Representatives of the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt will meet the warring sides in Washington on Friday to push them towards a truce, a senior official familiar with the peace effort told AFP.

They aim to press “the warring parties to implement a three-month humanitarian truce”, the official said.

The four foreign powers − sometimes referred to as the Quad − are “acting collectively to apply unified pressure on the parties to stop the fighting and allow aid to reach civilians”, added the official.

Sudan's civil war began in April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the RSF, which is headed by Gen Mohamed Dagalo.

In April, the UN said that more than 150,000 people had been killed and about 14 million displaced by the fighting.

