New system to surge aid into Sudan's El Fasher, US official says

An agreement with the Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces is being finalised that will see the paramilitary group allow aid into the western city of El Fasher, a US official said on Wednesday.
Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa, said the deal would allow for the creation of a way to allow aid to enter the besieged city, which the RSF is trying to seize from the Sudanese army. The US has been working with the World Food Programme, the International Committee of the Red Cross and various NGOs, he said.
“It’s taking shape as we speak. So hopefully in the coming few days, we will start seeing the flow of this much needed [aid],” Mr Boulos told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He added the system would allow for “much easier, much smoother” aid delivery.
Discussions have been with the RSF specifically, he said, as well as with Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The so-called Quad called for a humanitarian truce earlier this month.
The war between the RSF and the army, which began in April 2023 after growing tensions between their leaders, has devastated Sudan and created a humanitarian crisis in the North African country.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed, more than 13 million displaced from their homes, and about 25 million – half the population – are facing acute hunger.
Mr Boulos quoted reports saying about 260,000 people are stuck in El Fasher, about half of them children.
"We've heard and seen some other reports that say most of the civilians have already left, and it's only fighters. But we're not sure about that," he said.
