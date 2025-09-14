Sudan's military-aligned government rejects latest peace plan

Sudan's army-aligned government has effectively rejected a new peace plan proposed by the US and three regional powers, arguing that only the Sudanese people could decide the future of their country and refusing to be left out of postwar transition.

The government has also rejected comparison with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which the national army has been fighting in a civil war since April 2023.

The US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt called on Friday for a humanitarian truce in Sudan's civil war, followed by a permanent ceasefire and a transition towards civilian rule – but suggested that neither of the warring parties should be part of that transition.

“The government of Sudan does not accept any regional or international interference that does not respect the sovereignty of the state of Sudan and its legitimate institutions which are supported by the Sudanese people,” said a foreign ministry statement on Saturday.

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan (right) and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces Gen Mohamed Dagalo. AFP

“The government of Sudan emphasises that the realisation of peace in Sudan is the responsibility of the people of Sudan alone, along with existing state institutions.

“The people of Sudan alone decide how they are ruled through national consensus that the 'Government of Hope' is endeavouring to achieve,” added the statement, using the name given to the military-backed administration formed in May and based in Port Sudan, the nation's temporary capital on the Red Sea.

The government's response to the peace plan echoes in large part the conviction of the army chief and the nation's de facto ruler, Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who routinely states that he intends to prosecute the war until the RSF surrenders or is vanquished on the battlefield.

The war in Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced more than 13 million people and left about 25 million, half the population, facing hunger, with pockets of famine emerging across the country.

After more than two years of fighting, the army controls the capital Khartoum along with eastern, northern and central Sudan. The RSF controls the western region of Darfur except for the city of El Fasher which remains held by the army. The paramilitary also controls parts of Kordofan to the south-west.

The RSF pushed the vast Afro-Arab nation farther into effective partition when it set up a parallel government in Darfur last month.

A displaced Sudanese man is reunited with his family after the family fled the city of Al Fasher in Dafur. Reuters

The plan put forward by the four powers, sometimes referred to as the Quad, proposed a three-month humanitarian truce, followed by a permanent ceasefire and a nine-month transition towards a civilian-led government.

“Sudan's future governance is for the Sudanese people to decide through an inclusive and transparent transition process, not controlled by any warring party,” according to the Quad's statement on Friday.

It said the Quad also rejected any role in Sudan's transition for “violent extremist groups” linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, whose 29-year regime led by dictator Omar Al Bashir was toppled by a popular uprising in 2019.

Supporters of Al Bashir's regime have re-emerged shortly after the war between the army and RSF broke out, gaining significant influence after they volunteered in the thousands on the side of the army to compensate for its shortage of infantry.

The volunteers are accused of abusing civilians in areas retaken from the RSF in central Sudan and the capital. The army itself stands accused of killing thousands of civilians in air strikes and artillery and rocket shelling targeting RSF positions in densely populated areas.

The RSF, led by Gen Al Burhan's one-time ally Gen Mohamed Dagalo, is also facing charges of ethnic cleansing in Darfur, sexual assaults, arbitrary detention of civilians and extrajudicial executions in Khartoum and the central region.

On Sunday, the military accused the RSF of using drones to target civilian installations south of the capital, including a power station and an airport in the city of Kenanah. It gave no details on material damage or casualties.

Al Shafie Ahmed reported from Kampala, Uganda.

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight ( 91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Infobox Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the next stage of qualifying, in Malaysia in August Results UAE beat Iran by 10 wickets Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by eight wickets Oman beat Bahrain by nine wickets Qatar beat Maldives by 106 runs Monday fixtures UAE v Kuwait, Iran v Saudi Arabia, Oman v Qatar, Maldives v Bahrain

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

SPECS Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo

Power: 630hp

Torque: 850Nm

Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic

Price: From Dh599,000

On sale: Now

TOP%2010%20MOST%20POLLUTED%20CITIES %3Cp%3E1.%20Bhiwadi%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Ghaziabad%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Hotan%2C%20China%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Delhi%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Jaunpur%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E6.%20Faisalabad%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E7.%20Noida%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E8.%20Bahawalpur%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E9.%20Peshawar%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E10.%20Bagpat%2C%20India%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%20IQAir%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' Director:Michael Lehmann Stars:Kristen Bell Rating: 1/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Smart words at Make Smart Cool Make Smart Cool is not your usual festival. Dubbed “edutainment” by organisers Najahi Events, Make Smart Cool aims to inspire its youthful target audience through a mix of interactive presentation by social media influencers and a concert finale featuring Example with DJ Wire. Here are some of the speakers sharing their inspiration and experiences on the night.

Prince Ea

With his social media videos accumulating more half a billion views, the American motivational speaker is hot on the college circuit in the US, with talks that focus on the many ways to generate passion and motivation when it comes to learning.

Khalid Al Ameri

The Emirati columnist and presenter is much loved by local youth, with writings and presentations about education, entrepreneurship and family balance. His lectures on career and personal development are sought after by the education and business sector.

Ben Ouattara

Born to an Ivorian father and German mother, the Dubai-based fitness instructor and motivational speaker is all about conquering fears and insecurities. His talk focuses on the need to gain emotional and physical fitness when facing life’s challenges. As well managing his film production company, Ouattara is one of the official ambassadors of Dubai Expo2020.

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final