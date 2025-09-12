New Sudan peace plan calls for three-month truce as first step to ending war

A new peace proposal has emerged in Sudan's civil war, calling for an initial three-month truce followed by a return to civilian rule in which the Muslim Brotherhood is kept out of power.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the US announced on Friday they had agreed a "shared set of principles" on ending the conflict. Sudan's army and a rival paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been at war since April 2023.

The war has left Sudan divided between two governments. The fighting has brought famine to Sudan and forced millions to leave their homes amid sieges, fierce battles and allegations of war crimes against both sides.

In their five-point peace plan, the UAE and partners said Sudan's unity is essential, that a military solution not "viable" and that both sides are obliged to let aid reach the Sudanese people "through all necessary routes".

The fourth point addresses steps towards a new government for Sudan. The four countries "called for a humanitarian truce, for an initial three months, to enable the swift entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of Sudan", they said.

They said this should "lead immediately to a permanent ceasefire, then an inclusive and transparent transition process should be launched and concluded within nine months to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people".

"Sudan’s future cannot be dictated by violent extremist groups part of or evidently linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, whose destabilising influence has fuelled violence and instability across the region," they said. Analysts have warned of Islamist groups regaining influence in Sudan in an alliance with the army.

The fifth element is that "an end to external military support is essential to ending the conflict", the countries said. Their foreign ministers say they will "exert all efforts" to get the army and RSF to negotiate a settlement.

The ministers will also "press all parties to the conflict" to protect civilians and ensure aid reaches those in need, they said. The UAE and partners have previously acted as go-betweens in peace talks in Switzerland.

The UAE and partners say Sudan's warring parties must allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians. AFP

Sudan's army-backed government under Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, which operates from Port Sudan, controls northern, central and eastern regions. The RSF, led by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, has set up its own administration in western Darfur.

Once allies, the two generals led a coup in 2021 that overthrew a civilian government under prime minister Abdalla Hamdok. Mr Hamdok told The National this week that the US was showing "rather more structured and more serious engagement" in the peace process.

The army recaptured Khartoum in March but the city came under attack from RSF drones this week. The strikes were expected to curtail the return of residents who had fled the fighting.

