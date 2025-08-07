Sudan divided between two governments - or is one of them a bargaining chip?

Sudan now has two governments based in cities at opposite ends of the vast Afro-Arab nation, separated by hundreds of kilometres of desert, lush green fields, the Nile and a trail of destruction and hunger.

The possibility of Sudan breaking up as a result of its civil war has become real after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which have been fighting the army since April 2023, recently declared the establishment of a parallel government in areas under their control.

The new government is based in the city of Nyala in the western region of Darfur, which is fully controlled by the RSF except for the army-held city of El Fasher.

More than 2,000km to the east on the Red Sea is Port Sudan, home to the army-backed government appointed this year.

The existence of two governments mirrors conditions in Yemen across the Red Sea and in Libya, Sudan's neighbour to the north – two Arab nations widely viewed as failed states, with violence and instability tearing them apart since popular uprisings more than a decade ago.

Heavily damaged buildings in the south-western Lamab suburb of Sudan's capital Khartoum on July 30. AFP

Now with two governments and a pair of prime ministers, Sudan has not looked so close to breaking up since citizens of its south voted to secede in 2011, a move that cost Sudan a third of its land mass and much of its oil wealth.

"The existence of two capitals presents a secessionist scenario that only deepens our divisions and threatens the unity of Sudan," said Sudanese political analyst Bahaaeldeen Issa.

RSF chief Gen Mohamed Dagalo has been named head of the Nyala administration's "Presidential Council", with the leader of a powerful rebel group, Adam Al Hilu, as his deputy. Five others were named to sit on the council. The administration also includes eight regional governors, some of whom are symbolically named to run army-held regions.

Mohammed Al Tayashi – a former member of Sudan's army-led Transitional Sovereignty Council from 2019 until 2021 – was appointed as Prime Minister.

The creation of the Nyala government only deepened the effects of the civil war on Sudan, a resource-rich yet impoverished nation that has often looked close to unravelling in the nearly 70 years since independence.

Already, half of Sudan's 50 million population are facing acute hunger as a result of the war, and more than 13 million have been displaced and tens of thousands are thought to have been killed.

The already distant prospect of a peaceful settlement of the war may have significantly diminished after the creation of the Nyala government, which the army calls a "phantom" entity.

An outdoor market in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on July 29. AFP

However, the declaration of the parallel government may have in part been a tactic rather than an attempt at enshrining division, according to Sudanese analyst Osman Al Mirghany.

"If the war ends now or shortly, the RSF may drop the idea of a parallel government. But if the war continues, it will be a substitute for peace and serve as a vehicle of secession."

The Nyala government is yet to be recognised by any foreign power, but its formation gives the RSF, whose forerunner is a notorious Darfur militia called Janjaweed, a bargaining chip in any future negotiations.

For now, it also gives the RSF a much-needed measure of respectability and provides an entity with which foreign powers can deal directly, rather than a paramilitary widely accused of war crimes, including ethnic cleansing in Darfur.

Its formation comes at a time when the war adversaries are at a standstill militarily, with the army in control of the capital as well as the northern, eastern and central regions. The army has also faced allegations of war crimes.

The RSF holds sway over Darfur and parts of Kordofan, much of which is held by the paramilitary's ally, Mr Al Hilu's Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North.

Displaced Sudanese stand in line to receive humanitarian aid on their arrival in Khartoum on July 28. AFP

The army and its allies have been engaged in battle with the RSF in Kordofan in recent weeks, hoping to fight their way to Darfur where they aim to lift the months-long siege of El Fasher and take back the region.

They are not making much progress and are not likely to do so any time soon, barring unforeseen developments, say analysts.

The presence of rival governments, they explain, is not the worst of Sudan's problems at present, citing corruption in the Port Sudan government, the near-total absence of state institutions, lack of basic services in many areas and a serious crime wave in the capital.

Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the army chief and de facto leader of Sudan, has repeatedly vowed to press on with the fight until the RSF is completely destroyed or surrenders. He has refused several bids to restart peace negotiations.

Gen Dagalo, however, has been keen on negotiations, a position that the analysts believe is rooted in the RSF's lack of mid- or long-term plans for its future and the ambiguity that shrouds its war goals.

Displaced Sudanese families at Cairo's main railway station before boarding a train to Aswan in southern Egypt, where buses will take them back to Khartoum. Reuters

"This is a conflict about power and resources, not democracy," said Sami Saeed, a US-based Sudan expert.

Erwah Al Sadeq, a Sudanese anti-war campaigner, believes that both the army and the RSF see a peaceful settlement of the war as a threat to their political and military future.

"The army is clinging to the legitimacy of the state but rejects reforms, and the RSF suspects that any settlement will mean it will have to disarm and the end of its existence," Mr Al Sadeq said.

The rebuilding of Sudan as a secure and civil nation, he added, "requires a comprehensive project of political, social and moral resistance. Without it, there will be more than one capital and more than one border inside one nation."

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

SPIDER-MAN%3A%20ACROSS%20THE%20SPIDER-VERSE %3Cp%3EDirectors%3A%20Joaquim%20Dos%20Santos%2C%20Kemp%20Powers%2C%20Justin%20K.%20Thompson%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Shameik%20Moore%2C%20Hailee%20Steinfeld%2C%20Oscar%20Isaac%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

RESULTS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E6pm%3A%20Baniyas%20%E2%80%93%20Group%202%20(PA)%20Dh97%2C500%20(Dirt)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20AF%20Alajaj%2C%20Tadhg%20O%E2%80%99Shea%20(jockey)%2C%20Ernst%20Oertel%20(trainer)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.35pm%3A%20The%20Pointe%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C200m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Awasef%2C%20Pat%20Dobbs%2C%20Doug%20Watson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.10pm%3A%20Palm%20West%20Beach%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Long%20Kiss%2C%20Jose%20da%20Silva%2C%20Antonio%20Cintra%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.45pm%3A%20The%20View%20at%20the%20Palm%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%201%2C200m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Ranaan%2C%20Tadhg%20O%E2%80%99Shea%2C%20Bhupat%20Seemar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.20pm%3A%20Nakheel%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh105%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Raaeb%2C%20Antonio%20Fresu%2C%20Musabah%20Al%20Muhairi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.55pm%3A%20The%20Club%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh95%2C000%20(D)%201%2C900m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Qareeb%2C%20Sam%20Hitchcock%2C%20Doug%20Watson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%3A%20Palm%20Beach%20Towers%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%201%2C600m%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Falsehood%2C%20Adrie%20de%20Vries%2C%20Musabah%20Al%20Muhairi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Match info Uefa Champions League Group B Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Eriksen 80')

Inter Milan 0

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

LEADERBOARD %3Cp%3E-19%20T%20Fleetwood%20(Eng)%3B%20-18%20R%20McIlroy%20(NI)%2C%20T%20Lawrence%20(SA)%3B%20-16%20J%20Smith%3B%20-15%20F%20Molinari%20(Ita)%3B%20-14%20Z%20Lombard%20(SA)%2C%20S%20Crocker%20(US)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESelected%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E-11%20A%20Meronk%20(Pol)%3B%20-10%20E%20Ferguson%20(Sco)%3B%20-8%20R%20Fox%20(NZ)%20-7%20L%20Donald%20(Eng)%3B%20-5%20T%20McKibbin%20(NI)%2C%20N%20Hoejgaard%20(Den)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5