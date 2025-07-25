One poet's journey through wars in Sudan and Gaza
The National

July 25, 2025

Ahmed Sarsour, a Sudanese-Palestinian poet, fled war in Sudan in 2023 and now finds himself trapped in Gaza, where he uses poetry and social media to share the harsh realities of life under siege

Updated: July 25, 2025, 6:02 PM`