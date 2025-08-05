UAE rejects Sudanese army claims as 'PR stunt'

The UAE has rejected allegations made by the Sudanese army that it is supporting armed conflict in the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Emirates has been subject to a series of "baseless accusations" and "PR stunts".

The UAE has repeatedly denied allegations of arming the RSF, which has fought a bloody war against the army. The country is now effectively split into two parts, with the army holding Port Sudan and Khartoum, and the RSF holding the south.

In recent days, the Sudanese army-linked government accused the UAE of hiring Colombian mercenaries to be deployed in Darfur, in support of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The foreign ministry statement on Tuesday read: “The UAE affirms that these baseless allegations, entirely devoid of evidence, are nothing more than feeble media stunts aimed at diverting attention from the Port Sudan Authority’s direct responsibility for prolonging the civil war that has lasted for over two years and for obstructing all regional and international efforts to achieve peace in Sudan.”

In May, the International Court of Justice heard a case brought by the Sudanese military that claimed the UAE was 'complicit in genocide'. The case was dismissed and no further action taken.

A report of the UN Panel of Experts on Sudan, released in April, also presented no findings or evidence against the UAE.

The UAE statement also called on “the international community to intensify its efforts to support a civilian-led political process that is independent of either warring party’s control”.

“The UAE emphasises that these claims are merely attempts to derail the peace process and evade the moral, legal, and humanitarian obligations to end the conflict and pave the way for a transitional process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability, and development,” it added.

