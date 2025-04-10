UAE accuses Sudan army of exploiting World Court to 'distract from own atrocities'

The Sudanese Armed Forces have repeatedly made false allegations against the UAE, misusing the UN Security Council to spread these claims, an Emirati official told <i>The National</i> on Thursday, as the World Court is scheduled to hear a case brought by Sudan's army-led administration. Sudan's army has accused the UAE of arming the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group that has been fighting the armed forces in a two-year-old civil war. The UAE rejects these allegations as baseless and lacking any legal or factual foundation. “The Sudanese army’s strategy is clear: to try to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/09/political-theatre-does-nothing-to-help-the-sudanese-people/" target="_blank">damage the UAE’s reputation</a> as a leading humanitarian partner and distract from their own atrocities, including blocking aid, denying the occurrence of famine and rejecting peace efforts,” said the UAE official. The war between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/02/sudan-al-burhan-rsf-war-khartoum/" target="_blank">Sudanese army and the RSF</a>, which erupted in April 2023 after a power struggle over integrating forces, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced more than 12 million and left some 25 million facing acute hunger. It has sparked ethnic attacks in multiple areas. UN investigators have accused warring parties of an appalling range of human rights violations. The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the leader of the Sudanese army, accusing him of “destabilising Sudan and undermining the goal of a democratic transition”. On Thursday, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/06/uae-says-sudan-armys-icj-application-is-cynical-publicity-stunt/" target="_blank">International Court of Justice</a> in The Hague, the UN’s highest court for resolving legal disputes between states and interpreting international treaties, will hold two separate hearings. “Sudan’s army is using this as a political theatre designed to shift blame,” said the UAE official, adding that the attempt is “hypocritical, given Sudan’s long-standing non-cooperation with international law, and its refusal to hand over indicted criminals”. Last month, the UAE said the case was “nothing more than a cynical publicity stunt aimed at diverting attention from the established complicity of the Sudanese Armed Forces in the widespread atrocities that continue to devastate Sudan and its people”. The Emirates has emphasised its commitment to international law, respect for the sovereignty of other states and non-interference in internal affairs. It also highlighted its ongoing efforts to support peace initiatives and humanitarian assistance in Sudan. In February, the UAE, Ethiopia, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development held a high-level humanitarian conference in Addis Ababa to mobilise urgent support for the Sudanese people. At the conference, the UAE pledged a further $200 million in humanitarian funding for Sudan – bringing its total humanitarian assistance for the country since the outbreak of war to $600 million. The UAE has contributed more than $3.5 billion in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/20/sheikh-shakhbout-bin-nahyan-leads-humanitarian-visit-to-refugee-camp-in-south-sudan/" target="_blank">humanitarian aid to Sudan</a> over the past decade through partnerships and in co-ordination with other countries and parties. Ahead of the conference, the UAE also called for a ceasefire during Ramadan – a call that was rejected by the Sudanese army. “We unequivocally condemn the atrocities committed by both parties and call for their immediate cessation,” wrote Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/06/the-uaes-commitment-to-sudans-future-remains-strong/" target="_blank"><i>The National</i></a> last week. “We remain committed to Africa’s development and prosperity.” While cases at the ICJ can take years to reach a final conclusion, the court has the authority to impose provisional measures to prevent escalation during the proceedings.