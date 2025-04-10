The Peace Palace, which houses the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, the Netherlands. Antonie Robertson / The National
The Peace Palace, which houses the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, the Netherlands. Antonie Robertson / The National

News

UAE

UAE accuses Sudan army of exploiting World Court to 'distract from own atrocities'

The UAE has contributed more than $3.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Sudan over the past decade

Vanessa Ghanem
Vanessa Ghanem
The Hague

April 10, 2025