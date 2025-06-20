UAE eases visa rules for Sudanese citizens whose passports have almost expired

The UAE will allow Sudanese citizens with less than six months left on their passports to obtain or renew residency visas in a show of solidarity amid the war in their homeland.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) told The National on Friday that the decision aimed to help people regularise their status in the face of “exceptional circumstances”.

Applicants must typically have at least six months remaining on their passport to secure residency in the Emirates.

The civil war in Sudan – which broke out in April 2023 – has hampered the efforts of its citizens based overseas to renew their passports.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions forced to flee the country as the conflict has created a worsening humanitarian crisis.

“The move reflects the UAE's efforts to strengthen the social and humanitarian well-being for those impacted in the exceptional circumstances in their country,” the ICP said in a statement.

“The procedures will be smooth and flexible to renew their permits after exempting them from paying fines.”

“The decision is part of wider national efforts to promote social and humanitarian stability for residents in the country.”

For Ahmed El Shiekh, a Sudanese citizen living in Dubai, the decision will help him to renew his residency and secure his job.

“It is really great initiative. It takes quite long to get a new passport and may take up to six months to get one from Sudan,” the 37-year-old said.

Mr El Shiekh, whose passport will expire in four months, said he can apply now to renew his residency.

“I was afraid to lose my job and didn’t know what to do. I spent most of my life in the UAE and have no other place to go. I’m relieved,” he added.

