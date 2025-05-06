RSF drone strike hits Port Sudan in third day of attacks

Drones launched on Tuesday by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have struck sites in Port Sudan, including the airport and the port, marking the third attack on the city in as many days.
The city has been the de facto capital since the RSF overran Khartoum in the early days of the two-year war between the group and the Sudanese army.
The attacks are a major escalation in the country's civil war, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced more than 13 million people and left about 26 million – more than half the population – facing acute hunger. There were no reports of casualties from the attacks.
On Monday, the RSF struck the country's main fuel depots in Port Sudan, starting huge fires, the military-backed government said.
A day earlier, the group hit the city's international airport, in the first RSF attack on Port Sudan since the conflict began in April 2023. The drones hit an ammunition depot on the military side of the airport, causing explosions.
Authorities evacuated the airport on Tuesday and suspended flights, witnesses said. A hotel about 200 metres from the Presidential Palace was also hit, but sustained minor damage, they added.
The attacks started fires that sent huge plumes of dark smoke over the Red Sea city.
"This attack reflects a deliberate attempt by these militias to paralyse life and target citizens' basic needs," Sudan's Energy and Petroleum Minister Mohiedienn Naiem said about Monday's attack.
The RSF has not yet claimed responsibility for the drone strikes.
