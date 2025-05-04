RSF launches air strike on military base inside Port Sudan airport

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Sunday attacked with drones a military air base that is part of the international airport at the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, the first attack on the de facto capital since the Sudanese civil war broke out two years ago.
Military spokesman Brig Gen Nabil Abdullah said the suicide drones attacked an ammunition depot, a warehouse and several civilian installations he did not specify. There were no casualties, he added.
Videos shared online and shot minutes after the drone struck purported to show a large ball of fire followed by a cloud of dark smoke near the airport's tarmac. The National could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.
Officials said flights were temporarily suspended pending a review of the security situation at the site. Already, a Port Sudan-bound flight from Addis Ababa scheduled for Sunday afternoon was cancelled, according to a passenger who spoke to The National.
Port Sudan has been the de facto capital of Sudan since not long after the RSF overran most of Khartoum in the early days of the war. Army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan escaped there following months in hiding at the armed troops headquarters in Khartoum.
Port Sudan now is the seat of the military-backed government and is home to the only international airport in areas controlled by the army.
The RSF, which has not commented on Sunday's attack, has in recent weeks attacked power stations in army-controlled locations in central and northern Sudan, causing power cuts and raising speculation that the paramilitary might take the fighting to parts of Sudan that had not been touched by the war.
