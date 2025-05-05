Peace in Sudan is to be found at the talks table, not in the courtroom

Today’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/icj-dismisses-sudans-case-against-the-uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/icj-dismisses-sudans-case-against-the-uae/">decision </a>by the International Court of Justice to dismiss a case brought against the UAE by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/">Sudan </a>is the right one. However, the case – which accused the Emirates of backing the paramilitary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/17/fears-grow-of-sudans-fragmentation-after-rsf-forms-rival-government/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/17/fears-grow-of-sudans-fragmentation-after-rsf-forms-rival-government/">Rapid Support Forces </a>in a war that has devastated Sudan since April 2023 – represents a disappointing waste of time, money and political capital that would have been better used trying to end this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/14/two-years-on-sudans-war-lays-bare-fragility-of-its-nationhood-credentials/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/14/two-years-on-sudans-war-lays-bare-fragility-of-its-nationhood-credentials/">tragic and damaging conflict</a>. It is the second time in little over a week that unpersuasive allegations about the UAE from Sudan’s military-backed leadership have failed to find support. On April 29, <i>The National</i> saw a copy of a 42-page report compiled by the UN Panel of Experts on Sudan and submitted to the Security Council that detailed many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/un-experts-report-accuses-sudans-warring-parties-of-atrocities-against-civilians/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/un-experts-report-accuses-sudans-warring-parties-of-atrocities-against-civilians/">alarming atrocities</a> carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF but contained no findings against the Emirates. Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said the report debunked “false SAF accusations against the UAE”. Those who brought the case to The Hague on March 6 may have believed that, despite it having little chance of success, it would deflect attention away from the Sudanese military’s own detrimental role in the war. There are plenty of reasons why such a deflection needed to be a powerful one, capable of capturing international attention. The rise of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/how-is-sudans-army-allowing-islamists-to-regain-dominance-in-exchange-for-battlefield-support/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/01/how-is-sudans-army-allowing-islamists-to-regain-dominance-in-exchange-for-battlefield-support/">Islamist elements </a>on the SAF’s watch, taking advantage of the chaos to impose their agenda, poses a serious threat to Sudan’s future not only by perpetuating the current war but by sowing the seeds of future conflict. Last week, it was reported that the UAE had thwarted a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/30/uae-foils-plot-to-smuggle-weapons-to-sudans-army/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/30/uae-foils-plot-to-smuggle-weapons-to-sudans-army/">plot to smuggle weapons</a> and military equipment to the Sudanese army involving a private plane, five million rounds of machinegun ammunition and a list of notable Sudanese intelligence and business figures. Meanwhile, Sudan’s people continue to suffer. This week, Sudanese refugees told <i>The National</i> about their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/03/sudans-refugees-face-terrifying-realities-on-return-to-war-ravaged-khartoum/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/03/sudans-refugees-face-terrifying-realities-on-return-to-war-ravaged-khartoum/">return to the capital, Khartoum</a>. The war-torn city lacks electricity and running water amid sky-high food prices, scarce healthcare services and a precarious security situation. When such accounts are added to regular reports from international humanitarian organisations warning about the anguish of Sudan’s civilian population – UN figures say out of an estimated total population of 50 million, at least 13 million have been displaced by the war – one can understand the need to direct international attention elsewhere. Instead, today’s events at The Hague highlight the real issues facing Sudan: the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, meaningful talks to permanently end the war and restarting the process of building a civilian-led government. The alternative is a debilitating military stalemate that threatens to destabilise neighbouring countries such as Chad and South Sudan, or a Pyrrhic victory for one side or another that will inherit a devastated and divided nation. The work to prevent either scenario should not talk place in international courts – it should take place around the talks table and among the Sudanese themselves.