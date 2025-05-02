Syria's sectarian violence must be banished, not managed

Members of Syria's security forces in the town of Sahnaya, south of Damascus, after clashes with Druze fighters left at least 11 people dead. The country’s sectarian mix remains painfully vulnerable to attack from a combination of local warlords, foreign fighters and even manipulation from outside. AP

