Abu Dhabi entities IHC, ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank plan to launch a dirham-backed stablecoin soon. Credit: Nick Donaldson
Abu Dhabi entities IHC, ADQ and First Abu Dhabi Bank plan to launch a dirham-backed stablecoin soon. Credit: Nick Donaldson

Opinion

Dirham-backed stablecoin shows it pays to be prepared

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

April 30, 2025