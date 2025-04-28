Abu Dhabi's booming cultural scene is fostering a sense of belonging

When <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/27/culture-summit-day-one-highlights-mo-gawdat/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/27/culture-summit-day-one-highlights-mo-gawdat/">Culture Summit Abu Dhabi</a> opened its doors yesterday, the three-day programme of panels, artist talks, workshops and creative conversations on Saadiyat Island was the latest event in what is a particularly dynamic time for cultural life in the UAE capital. Under the title of Culture for Humanity and Beyond, the Summit is convening cultural figures from artists to governments officials and consolidating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/">Abu Dhabi</a>’s global role in the cultural discourse. Earlier this month, the Middle East Film and Comic Con at the Abu Dhabi National Convention Centre offered a colourful celebration of anime, television and cinema with pop culture pioneers from the Emirates adding their creative energies into the mix. Adnec is currently hosting the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, a major forum for literature, history and discussion that will run until May 5. Meanwhile, back at Saadiyat Island's Cultural District, the recent opening of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi – 17,000-square-metre multi-sensory experience – is generating a real sense of excitement. Accompanying this rich collection of topical debate, literature, digital art and pop culture are big-name acts from the world of comedy, such as Trevor Noah, who performed at the Etihad Arena on Saturday evening as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. The capital is also humming with the sound of music. On Wednesday, jazz pioneer Herbie Hancock and Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons will lead an International Jazz Day concert as part of a series of events that reflect Abu Dhabi's designation as a Unesco City of Music. For a cosmopolitan city such as Abu Dhabi, nurturing a vibrant cultural life is not about offering mere entertainment or distraction. Although it is true that culture brings many economic benefits – increased tourism and revenue, job creation and investment as well as a higher profile and brand recognition – more importantly, cultural events bring people together, fostering a sense of belonging. In a country that is home to more than 200 nationalities, having a cultural scene that simultaneously offers new and thought-provoking events alongside explorations of its Arab and Islamic heritage is a convincing way to build a shared lived experience that gives citizens, residents and visitors alike something in common. Although Abu Dhabi’s events calendar is full right now, a closer look at the capital reveals that this enthusiasm for culture is not a passing phase. A glance at the construction work on Saadiyat Island alone shows a city that is investing in culture, art and history for the long term. Alongside established institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and Abrahamic Family House, the Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi are currently taking shape, as is the world-famous Guggenheim Museum. It is also important to see how this embrace of culture is changing the UAE's once-seasonal events calendar. Once, it was the case that the number of events and visitors would taper off in the summer months as temperatures rose. No longer. Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, to take one example, will continue until July. In Dubai too, music concerts, comedy nights and theatre performances continue throughout the year. Abu Dhabi is offering a riposte to outdated perceptions of the Arab world. While the sheer number of cultural offerings is impressive, it is their diversity that advertises the fact that the capital and the UAE more widely is a place where people come together to explore ideas and forms of cultural expression common to us all. In this sense, it is the outworking of the core principles of tolerance and creativity that have helped make this country a success story.