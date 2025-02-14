Middle East Film and Comic Con 2025 guide: Dates, tickets and celebrity guests

Anticipation has started to build for the next Middle East Film and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/02/10/middle-east-film-comic-con-opening-day/" target="_blank">Comic Con</a>, which returns to Abu Dhabi in April. Every year, pop culture fans descend on the capital for a chance to meet some of film and television's biggest stars, as well as meet comic book artists who are celebrated for their work. Past events have drawn big names such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/05/05/oscar-isaac-on-how-he-lived-with-moon-knights-many-personalities/" target="_blank">Oscar Isaac</a>, Matt Smith, Andy Serkis, Hayley Atwell, Stan Lee and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/04/25/jason-momoa-announced-as-yas-island-abu-dhabis-new-chief-island-officer/" target="_blank">Jason Momoa</a>. Here’s a rundown of what fans can expect from this year's MEFCC. The three-day event will take place from April 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The convention takes over more than just the exhibition halls. There is typically a stage set up outside the venue for music performances, surrounded by food trucks that offer an international selection of cuisines. Inside the halls, expect to find vendors selling everything from clothing to video games. A popular section that grows every year is the Artists Alley, which gives space to artists and creators from the region to display and sell their work. The convention’s main stage is where celebrities take part in panel discussions in front of an audience. Meanwhile, the gaming zone will be set up with consoles and computers for gamers to enjoy some of the newest titles, as well as some old classics. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/08/28/when-anime-and-superheroes-collide-inside-the-uaes-thriving-cosplay-costume-culture/" target="_blank">Cosplayers</a> are also welcomed with a competition for best dressed on the final day. A cosplay parade will also be moving through the convention during the weekend. Confirmed celebrities for this year’s convention are <i>Daredevil: Born Again</i> stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio. They will be venturing to the event as their new Disney+ revival series airs its first season, several years after their original Netflix run came to an end. Scottish actor Ian McDiarmid, best known for his role as Emperor Palpatine in the <i>Star Wars</i> films, will also be coming. McDiarmid has been acting since 1976, with his other credits including <i>Gorky Park</i>, <i>Dirty Rotten Scoundrels</i> and <i>Sleepy Hollow</i>. Another confirmed celebrity is Japanese voice actor Hideo Ishikawa, who has voiced characters in animes such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/24/animenia-abu-dhabi-manarat-al-saadiyat/" target="_blank"><i><u>Naruto</u></i></a>, <i>Bleach</i>, <i>Final Fantasy VIII</i> and <i>Slam Dunk</i>. Ishikawa has more than 200 credits in a career that began in the early 1990s. More celebrities attending the convention will be announced over the coming weeks. The convention will be hosting its first short film competition this year, under the theme 'strength'. Films have to be six to eight minutes' long and presented in English, or Arabic with English subtitles. The films will be judged by Razan Takash, head of film at SAE University College and the host of Razz Reviews, as well as award-winning Dubai-based film director Faisal Hashmi, known for his horror and thriller shorts filmed in the UAE. The short film competition is exclusive to residents of the UAE, with Dh10,000 worth of cash prizes available to the winners. The deadline for submissions is February 21 and the shortlist of nominated films will be announced on March 27. There are two types of tickets for the convention. Standard tickets, which can be bought for a single day, cost Dh150 for Friday and Sunday and Dh185 for Saturday. A standard ticket for all three days is Dh390. Meanwhile, the VIP tickets come in three different tiers: Ultimate VIP, Super VIP and VIP. These tickets include entry and experience bonuses including autograph or photography vouchers and priority access. Ultimate VIP tickets cost Dh5,600 but are already sold out. Super VIP tickets go for Dh2,600 and VIP tickets cost Dh1,000. <i>More information can be found on www.mefcc.com</i>