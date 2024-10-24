Animenia Abu Dhabi debuts with zones celebrating anime such as Naruto and Attack on Titan

The inaugural <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/01/animena-festival-abu-dhabi-dates-tickets-celebrities-cosplay/" target="_blank">Animenia</a> Abu Dhabi has begun with anime fans flocking to Manarat Al Saadiyat for the four-day celebration. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event showcases some of the most popular and beloved modern anime. Anime, or Japanese Animation, has been around since the early 20th century, though it gained widespread recognition in its modern form in the 1960s. While anime saw moderate popularity outside Japan in the 1980s, interest boomed in the early 1990s as many shows were dubbed in English. However, in the Arab world, anime has been popular since the 1980s, thanks to Arabic dubbing of classics such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/grendizer-in-dubai-the-story-behind-the-incredible-images-1.952827" target="_blank"><i>Grendizer</i></a> and <i>Future Boy Conan</i>. Though anime fans have had space in comic conventions to showcase their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/08/28/when-anime-and-superheroes-collide-inside-the-uaes-thriving-cosplay-costume-culture/" target="_blank">passion through cosplay</a>, or getting to meet the voices behind their favourite shows, Animenia aims to be the first convention in Abu Dhabi dedicated solely to anime. So for those attending, here’s what to expect. Arguably one of the most popular Anime shows,<i> Attack on Titan</i> fans will be thrilled to visit the zone dedicated to the series. Upon entry, there's a large inflatable titan. Next to it, is a massive inflatable head of another titan. The titan models are surrounded by sections straight from the show, such as a horse stable and a catapult model used to combat these giants. <i>Attack on Titan</i>, adapted from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/british-museum-reveals-largest-collection-of-manga-held-outside-of-japan-1.865201" target="_blank">manga</a> of the same name by writer Hajime Isayama, first aired in 2013. It has four seasons spread over a decade, with the final episodes wrapping up in November last year. There's an area dedicated to <i>Jujutsu Kaisen</i>, one of the newer anime phenomena, having only made its debut in 2020. In this zone, fans can expect a dedicated shop that sells merchandise from the show, as well as a massive block room covered in eyes with an entrance and experience only fans of the series will appreciate. There is also a space to unwind and watch episodes of the show, either by sitting on bean bags in front of small screens, or standing in front of a massive screen that displays some of the show’s most famous scenes. Nestled behind the <i>Jujutsu Kaisen</i> zone is a space dedicated to gaming. Supported by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/11/28/ad-gaming-dct-abu-dhabi-partnership/" target="_blank">AD Gaming</a>, this area offers something for everyone. Whether it's competitive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/08/street-fighter-esports-world-cup/" target="_blank">esports</a> tournaments or a friendly bout on a fighting game, the gaming zone has players of all skills and interest levels covered. One of the most enduring and longest-lasting anime is <i>Naruto</i>. The manga spanned 72 volumes over the course of 15 years, while the show of the same name aired from 2002 until 2007. In this zone, there’s an elaborate model of Kurama, a mythical nine-tailed fox creature. Fans of the anime can also ascend a small stage and take pictures in front of what looks like a Mount Rushmore of characters from the show, including Naruto, Sasuke and Kakashi. There is also an impressive recreation of an authentic ramen shop that is often seen in the series. Apart from the dedicated anime sections, there are pockets of vendors and food stalls located around that offer everything from collectable toys and models to a much-needed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/matcha-tea-facts-what-it-is-and-why-it-s-good-for-you-1.612694" target="_blank">matcha </a>tea break. On either side of the VIP entrance are walkways with vendors selling pop culture items or clothing, most being local businesses. Upon entry from the VIP entrance, fans can access the cinema section to watch anime classics. Next to the cinema is a workshop area that will host sessions on drawing or model making. For live entertainment, a stage is set up that will host concerts, Q&A sessions and the much-anticipated cosplay competition. <i>Animenia Abu Dhabi is at Manarat Al Saadiyat until Sunday. Tickets are Dh65 for a day pass</i>