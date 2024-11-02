Sonic the Hedgehog is like a child brought up by fans, says creator

From the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, it seemed like only one character could be considered the superstar of gaming – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/10/27/super-mario-bros-wonder-review-magic-of-side-scrolling-games-revived/" target="_blank">Super Mario</a>. By 1990, five games featured the character and his popularity was only growing. Nintendo might have felt that nothing could knock the Italian plumber off his throne. Enter Sonic the Hedgehog. In its infancy, Sega was still a while off as a serious contender to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/11/nintendo-ai-gaming/" target="_blank">Nintendo</a>. While its console the Genesis was selling well, it was still exponentially outsold by Nintendo’s offerings. Sega needed a mascot to carry the company’s flag and make the product a must-buy. Released in 1991, the first <i>Sonic the Hedgehog</i> game was an instant success, and the character was popular among children who saw him as an edgier and cooler option than other gaming characters, Mario included. The fast-paced gameplay was a big draw, too, as it was able to utilise the Sega Genesis’s faster processing power to reach sonic speeds across the screen. The task of creating the design of Sonic fell to Naoto Ohshima, Jina Ishiwatari and Rieko Kodama. Ohshima decided on the two main components of the character – his distinctive blue colour and the fact that he would be a hedgehog and not another animal. Speaking to <i>The National</i> at Animenia, Ohshima says: “At that time, there was a culture of ecology blooming all over the world. And the corporate colour of Sega is blue, so it was a wish that the sky would always be beautifully blue. Why is it a hedgehog? The hedgehog is perfect because Sonic’s characteristic is to curl up into a ball and roll to defeat enemies, and during that time, he is invincible.” Sega devised an idea for a game where the lead character would morph into a ball, enabling them to move faster, gather collectables and attack enemies with ease. A hedgehog made perfect sense to Ohshima for this character. He adds: “To clearly convey the concept to everyone, the hedgehog was very suitable. Also, when running fast, a hedgehog looks like a shadow.” The results were undeniable and Sonic was an instant hit with consumers and critics alike. The game scored highly with every gaming publication at the time, even winning Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards. Sales reflected its success, too. It was the bestselling game in the US for several months in 1991, outselling its rival Super Mario. <i>Sonic the Hedgehog</i> became the bestselling game of 1991, shifting more than two million copies worldwide. It helped Sega generate a gross revenue of $1 billion in console sales, demonstrating just how popular the character had become in just a year. That was just the beginning for Sonic and since then, there have been more than 90 games that feature the character, with some even teaming up with his once-industry competitor Super Mario. Ohshima feels grateful to Sega and the fans for keeping Sonic as popular as ever, adding: “The one who has been protecting Sonic at Sega is Takashi Iizuka, who is the general manager of Sonic at Sega. And then there are the fans who have supported Sonic. I can only express my gratitude. Everyone at Sega is kind of like a friend to him. Their friendship is not ending.” As is a trend in gaming, Sonic has also made his way onto the big screen in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/05/games-adapted-movies-tv/" target="_blank">game-to-film adaptations. </a>“There have been many films based on games before, but this time, the director was really great, and I think it’s very interesting," says Ohshima of the recent film adaptations directed by Jeff Fowler. Fowler has now led two <i>Sonic the Hedgehog</i> films, with the third instalment coming later this year. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/watch-key-sonic-the-hedgehog-scenes-were-filmed-in-abu-dhabi-s-liwa-desert-1.997142" target="_blank">first </a>was a major success, grossing more than $300 million in box office sales. The sequel took more than $400 million. Despite designing a character that has gone on to become a phenomenon in gaming, one that is in the upper echelon of gaming characters, Ohshima still feels humble about it, saying: “I really don’t think it’s my power. It’s like having a child, and that child grows up wonderfully. That makes me very happy, but I didn’t raise it by myself. Everyone has raised it, so I want to thank everyone.” Ohshima is not resting on his laurels though. These days, he is the president and chief operating officer of Arzest Corporation, a video game development company that has made several games including <i>Balan Wonderworld</i> and <i>Hey! Pikmin</i>. Despite his seniority, he promises fans that he will continue to create, even teasing a new character is coming from him soon.