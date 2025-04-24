Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is held at Adnec from April 26 to May 5. Victor Besa / The National
Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is held at Adnec from April 26 to May 5. Victor Besa / The National

Culture

Books

2025 Abu Dhabi Book Fair: Eight must-see sessions spanning literature, history, cinema and design

Hollywood stars, ministers and cultural figures will discuss their careers and work at the event

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

April 24, 2025