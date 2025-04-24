2025 Abu Dhabi Book Fair: Eight must-see sessions spanning literature, history, cinema and design

Influential authors, actors and designers will feature at this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/03/26/abu-dhabi-book-fair-gulf-authors-arabic/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/03/26/abu-dhabi-book-fair-gulf-authors-arabic/">Abu Dhabi International Book Fair</a>. Running from Saturday until May 5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec), the latest event offers a dynamic programme of discussions spanning literature, culture and history. With the classic Arabic compilation <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/01/24/waciny-laredj-one-thousand-and-one-nights/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/01/24/waciny-laredj-one-thousand-and-one-nights/"><i>One Thousand and One Nights</i></a> designated as the festival’s Book of the World, several sessions will explore its enduring influence. As for Caribbean culture named guest of honour, expect leading authors and cultural figures from the region to shine a spotlight on its vibrant creative life and formidable contributions to world literature. Here are eight sessions to check out at the book fair – all taking place on the Community Stage in Hall 10. <b>Sunday, 8pm</b> A stalwart of Egyptian television and cinema will grace the opening weekend of the book fair, with actor Hussein Fahmy – star of films such <i>as My Blood and My Tears</i> <i>and My Smile </i>and <i>The Shame</i> – reflecting on how <i>One Thousand and One Nights </i>inspired Egyptian authors and screenwriters, and how actors have drawn on its rich array of character archetypes for inspiration. <b>April 28, 11am</b> Egyptian-Canadian <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/from-agrabah-to-cairo-aladdin-actor-mena-massoud-to-star-in-his-first-egyptian-film-1.1139116" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/from-agrabah-to-cairo-aladdin-actor-mena-massoud-to-star-in-his-first-egyptian-film-1.1139116">actor Massoud</a>’s top billing alongside Will Smith in the 2019 blockbuster live-action remake of <i>Aladdin</i> remains a cultural landmark in Hollywood, breaking yet another barrier for Arab actors seeking leading roles in major films. At the book fair, Massoud will recount his professional journey, from being typecast in a North American film and television industry still grappling with inclusivity, to filming <i>Aladdin </i>in Jordan – proving that hard work can make dreams come true. <b>April 28, 4pm</b> An audience with acclaimed Kazakh-Russian filmmaker Bekmambetov – the director behind cult hits <i>Unfriended</i>, <i>Profile</i> and<i> Searching</i>, all of which unfold entirely on a computer, phone or tablet. Describing his approach as “screen life", Bekmambetov will discuss the technical challenges behind this distinctive format and the ethical questions it raises for viewers who, in many ways, become voyeurs in his films. <b>April 29, 4pm</b> From Iraq’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/05/mosul-isis-unesco-reconstruction-al-nuri-mosque/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/05/mosul-isis-unesco-reconstruction-al-nuri-mosque/">Al Nouri Mosque</a> to Lebanon’s Baalbek, the Middle East is home to cherished landmarks increasingly caught in the crossfire of conflict and political instability. Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, and Lebanon’s Minister of Culture Ghassan Salame will discuss the global responsibility to preserve these sites and how collaboration is essential to maintaining and rebuilding landmarks that speak to the region’s history and shared humanity. <b>April 30, 8pm</b> What is the role of museums in a technology-driven world – and can they serve as platforms for community building? These are among the questions to be explored when the heads of Abu Dhabi’s landmark institutions – Louvre Abu Dhabi (Manuel Rabate), <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/16/zayed-national-museum-wants-its-doors-open-to-all/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/16/zayed-national-museum-wants-its-doors-open-to-all/">Zayed National Museum</a> (Peter Magee) and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (Mariet Westermann, global director of the foundation) – come together to discuss how these cultural spaces can foster deeper understanding between communities through the UAE’s pioneering approach to tolerance and coexistence. <b>May 1, 3pm</b> The 21st century marked a turning point for Arabic literature, where conventions, from genre to narrative, were disrupted and reimagined. While the Arabic novel was once largely defined by political themes and questions of identity shaped by a turbulent colonial past, today’s writers have pushed those concerns further to explore them through style, setting and form. <i>The National </i>will showcase that evolution by launching its list of the 50 most important Arabic novels of the 21st century in a panel session featuring literary critics Mohamed Abu Al Fadl Badran and Haytham Al Haj Ali, and Abu Dhabi Language Centre executive director Saeed Al Tunaiji. <b>May 2, 6pm</b> With his acclaimed book <i>A Certain Idea of France: The Life of Charles de Gaulle</i>, British historian and academic Julian Jackson has produced one of the most remarkable and exhaustive biographies of the former French president. In this session, Jackson reflects on the enduring lessons de Gaulle offers about being a leader in times of crisis. <b>May 4, 6pm</b> The pioneering Egyptian designer reflects on her 40-year career, in which she has created jewellery that fuses contemporary design with the sensibilities of Islamic craftsmanship. From learning the trade in Cairo’s bustling Khan El Khalili market to establishing a brand favoured by celebrities and royalty, Fahmy shares the techniques and career lessons that helped make her one of Egypt’s leading cultural ambassadors.