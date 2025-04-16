Zayed National Museum wants its doors open to all

A museum can tell the story of a community effectively only when the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/president-sheikh-mohamed-declares-2025-as-year-of-community/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/president-sheikh-mohamed-declares-2025-as-year-of-community/">community</a> is at its heart. Museums have long been seen as repositories of history and knowledge, places where artefacts and stories are preserved and displayed. At <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/03/emirati-cultural-champions-among-winners-of-dh1m-zayed-national-museum-research-fund/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/03/emirati-cultural-champions-among-winners-of-dh1m-zayed-national-museum-research-fund/">Zayed National Museum</a>, our mission extends beyond showcasing history to fostering authentic connections between the museum’s narrative and every member of the community. The driving force behind our mission is the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, who recognised the historical and cultural richness in this land. His vision was to share this heritage with future generations, instilling a sense of pride and awareness of our roots. The museum represents this vision, not only in preserving the past but also making it relevant and accessible to all. A museum is, at its core, a place for human connection. It is a bridge that links past and present, people and ideas, cultures and experiences. When people see themselves in the exhibits, they develop a personal bond with the museum, making the experience an active engagement with culture. At Zayed National Museum, whether exploring galleries that showcase 300,000 years of human history, or learning about the early settlements of the nation, visitors will find echoes of their own experiences in the stories on display. The concept of inclusivity in museums requires effort to reach communities that may have previously not been able to engage with cultural institutions or initiatives. Our teams have researched communities who may benefit from a connection with our museum. One example of this is our work with Al Amal Hospital and our engagement with elderly people living with dementia through the Al Dhuha Hour programme. Through specialised programmes, we have been able to bring the museum experience to them, providing opportunities for engagement with storytelling and creative activities. Similarly, our initiatives for People of Determination reflect our dedication to making the museum accessible to all by making the physical space a natural extension of their environment. Instead of assuming what accessibility looks like, we engage directly with those who are affected to create solutions that truly work for them. The development of Braille signage for the museum is an area we have worked on. To properly execute it, we needed to understand the nuances of Arabic Braille and so we worked closely with the visually impaired community to ensure its effectiveness. We also have trained and licensed sign language interpreters, who will provide guided tours of Zayed National Museum for the hearing-impaired community. These efforts are not mere accommodations, they are fundamental steps in making the museum an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome and valued. Inclusivity is not just about accessibility; it is about fostering a sense of belonging. Addressing the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/14/autism-uae-abu-dhabi-health/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/14/autism-uae-abu-dhabi-health/">diverse needs of people with different abilities</a> is not a simple task, but it is a necessary one. We consult experts to ensure our programmes cater to varying requirements, and we have formed partnerships with institutions that share our vision of inclusivity. Through these efforts, we have established working groups with the communities that we are trying to engage with. These groups provide feedback on our policies, ensuring that our efforts align with the needs of the communities we aim to serve. As part of our commitment to expanding accessibility, we are exploring new ways to create immersive experiences tailored to different communities. One such initiative is the development of multisensory tours, allowing visually impaired people to engage with museum content through tactile exploration. Additionally, we are implementing sensory maps that identify high-stimulation areas within the museum, helping neurodiverse visitors navigate the space comfortably. A particularly exciting project is the introduction of a designated calm room, a safe space designed to accommodate visitors who may experience sensory overload. These efforts aim to ensure that everyone can enjoy the museum experience without exclusion or discomfort. Inclusion is not an afterthought; it is a strategic objective. We are committed to building bridges, reaching out to those who feel unheard, and ensuring that every visitor, regardless of ability or background, finds a place in our museum. The stories housed within our walls are not just artefacts of history, they are testament to the interconnectedness of our world and the instilled values of the UAE. And through them, we invite everyone to be part of our shared journey of connection, understanding and belonging.