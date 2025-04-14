How Abu Dhabi is empowering people living with autism

Sharifa Yateem psychologist and owner of Sharifa yateem centre for rehabilitation and autism centre. An autism and disability reality experience room. Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sharifa Yateem psychologist and owner of Sharifa yateem centre for rehabilitation and autism centre. An autism and disability reality experience room. Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The Nationa Show more