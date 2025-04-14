How Abu Dhabi is empowering people living with autism

As Autism Awareness Month shines a global spotlight on neurodiversity, Abu Dhabi is emerging as a pioneer in reimagining how societies understand, support and empower individuals on the autism spectrum. A ground-breaking partnership between the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and UAE-based innovation company Topland is reshaping the regional landscape by introducing transformative, empathy-driven technology. Together, this is bringing one of the most immersive autism-focused training tools the world has seen – the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/13/video-the-autism-reality-experience-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/13/video-the-autism-reality-experience-in-abu-dhabi/">Autism Reality Experience</a> — to the heart of the Emirates. Originally developed by Training2Care, a British company, ARE is a revolutionary, hands-on training programme that allows participants to experience the sensory, cognitive and emotional challenges faced by people with autism. This experience does not just inform – it transforms perception and behaviour. The Autism Reality Experience is unlike traditional training. Rather than simply offering data or lectures, it immerses educators, healthcare professionals, caregivers and community members in a recreated world shaped by the lived sensory experiences of people with autism. Participants are guided through carefully designed scenarios that mimic overstimulation, social confusion and communication challenges. This helps them better understand the frustrations and difficulties faced by those on the spectrum. Recognising the profound potential of such a tool, the Zayed Higher Organisation has worked with Topland to bring this experience to the UAE, localise its content and establish it within the Organisation’s Innovation Centre in Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi. This localisation includes use of the Arabic language, cultural integration and a scalable framework that allows the experience to be expanded into schools, hospitals, training institutes and public policy settings across the region. This move is more than symbolic. It sends out a strong message that Abu Dhabi is not merely adopting global best practices, it is leading their integration and redefinition within the region’s unique cultural context. The launch of the Autism Reality Experience programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those that focus on reducing inequalities and ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education. Through programmes such as the ARE, Abu Dhabi is embedding these goals into practical, actionable frameworks that affect real lives. The programme’s impact has been deeply personal and far-reaching. Sharifa Yateem, founder of the Sharifa Yateem Centre for Rehabilitation, went through the experience. “It wasn’t just training,” she said. “It changed how I see and respond to my students.” Shahrina bint Shahidin, a mother of a Person of Determination, added: “I finally understood why my child behaves the way he does. It gave me more patience and more love.” Through these testimonials, it becomes clear that the experience’s value lies not just in increasing knowledge but in inspiring empathy, behavioural change and inclusive attitudes. By enabling participants to walk in the shoes of someone with autism, the programme fosters a deeper, more intuitive form of understanding, one that data alone cannot provide. The introduction of the Autism Reality Experience is not just a social milestone. It represents a strategic investment in line with Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a global hub for innovation, health tech and inclusive development. This reflects a broader alignment with the UAE’s vision as outlined in the country’s national development strategies, including the UAE Centennial 2071 and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. At its core, this partnership is driven by a bold ambition to position Abu Dhabi not just as a participant in global autism advocacy but as a leader. The vision is to create a model of inclusive innovation that integrates immersive experiences, cutting-edge assistive technologies, and culturally informed training methods into a holistic approach to autism support. Looking beyond the borders of the UAE, there is the potential to export the Autism Reality Experience and associated support frameworks to other countries, particularly in the MENA region, creating a ripple effect of empathy, understanding and inclusive growth. This initiative is only the beginning. With promising outcomes and growing demand, plans are already in motion to expand the Autism Reality Experience across more sectors and emirates. Future phases include integrating it into the curriculum of teacher training colleges, deploying it in healthcare facilities to assist nurses and first responders, and bringing it to workshops to help businesses build more neurodiverse-friendly workplaces. By embedding the Autism Reality Experience in everyday institutions, the aim is to normalise inclusion and understanding, not just during Autism Awareness Month but throughout the year. The long-term objective is to cultivate a society in which neurodiversity is celebrated, supported and fully integrated into public life. As the world turns its attention to autism this month, Abu Dhabi’s message stands out: true progress happens when technology is guided by compassion. Through its leadership, strategic partnerships and unwavering vision, the UAE is showing that when tech meets the heart, transformation is not just possible, it is inevitable. <i>Abdulla Al Humaidan is Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination</i> <i>Andy Faulkner is chief executive of Topland</i>