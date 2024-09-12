Sharifa Yateem psychologist and owner of Sharifa yateem centre for rehabilitation and autism centre (R) and Karen van Westhuizen (mother of an autistic son) with Glenn Knight. An autism and disability reality experience room in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Sharifa Yateem psychologist and owner of Sharifa yateem centre for rehabilitation and autism centre (R) and Karen van Westhuizen (mother of an autistic son) with Glenn Knight. An autism and disabilityShow more

Opinion

Editorial

Abu Dhabi is understanding autism better

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

September 12, 2024