What's it like living with autism? New simulation room in Abu Dhabi offers insight

A virtual-reality experience aimed at helping teachers and caregivers understand the sensory overload faced by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/03/31/weekend-essay-autism-and-how-we-understand-autistic-people-needs-to-be-reframed/" target="_blank">people with autism</a> has opened in Abu Dhabi. Described as the first such immersive room in the Middle East, the Autism Reality Experience will also help parents of children with autism learn how to care for them better. It is based at the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and was developed by UK-based Training 2 CARE after extensively interviewing 150 children with autism. Widely adopted in the British Isles, Training 2 CARE operates 12 mobile simulators charging more than £1,000 per session. Inside a dark room, participants wear eyeglasses to distort their vision and thick hand gloves to restrict their ability to grasp objects, while sounds of a clock ticking, a dripping water tap and a vacuum are played through headphones. The sounds are amplified, with various fragrances added to the atmosphere, as they are asked to complete simple tasks, such as writing on Post-it notes or placing pennies in a piggy bank. The sensory overload makes even simple tasks almost impossible to carry out. The simulation, which opened on Monday, is free to use and is designed as a learning tool for people living, caring for and working with people with autism. "We know what autism is, but I’ve never felt what it’s like to have it," said Shahrina Shahid, whose 18-year-old son Zuheir Haqeem is on the autism spectrum and has Joubert syndrome. “You can explain what autism is, but to feel it is something else entirely. That is what my son has been going through his entire life, and he could never express it,” added the Malaysian citizen, who was moved to tears by the experience. She was among a few mothers who joined <i>The National </i>inside the sensory room. South African Karen van der Westhuizen, whose 21-year-old son Liam was diagnosed with autism aged six, described the experience as “overwhelming and emotional". “The little things that bother him aren’t something you notice, but now I realise it,” she said, emphasising how vital the room could be for teachers and schools. Sharifa Yateem, owner of the Sharifa Yateem Centre for Rehabilitation, said the experience had strengthened her commitment to care for children with autism. “My job is to make them as independent and happy as possible. This experience reinforced everything I’ve been advocating. I’ve always tried to put myself in their shoes, and now parents can, too.” Its introduction in the region provides a new "platform for promoting empathy, awareness and improved care for children on the spectrum", she added. Glenn Knight, chief executive of Training 2 CARE and the creator of the Autism Reality Experience, said the impact of the simulation is immediate. "When you walk in a person's shoes you can build empathy and you can make things inclusive," he said. “Every day we see people realise what they’ve been doing wrong and how to make adjustments. This is why the experience is so important.” Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder affecting verbal and nonverbal communication, social interaction and behaviour. About one in 100 children globally are believed to be on the autism spectrum, the World Health Organisation says. Symptoms include delayed language, learning, movement and cognitive skills, hyperactivity and anxiety. Sensory issues are common in people with autism, but experiences differ for each person. According to the National Autistic Society, a leading UK charity, processing everyday sensory information can be difficult for people with autism. "These sensory differences can affect how they feel and act, and can have a profound effect on a person’s life," the charity said on its website.