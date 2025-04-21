Bouquiniste El Azizi is a one man cultural landmark in the heart of Rabat. Getty Images
Culture

Books

Eight spots in Rabat for book lovers as city is named 2026 Unesco World Book Capital

The Moroccan capital is home to grand literary institutions and open-air book markets

Saeed Saeed
Rabat

April 21, 2025