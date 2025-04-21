Eight spots in Rabat for book lovers as city is named 2026 Unesco World Book Capital

Rabat's literary scene will take centre stage next year as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/19/guide-to-rabat-morocco/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/19/guide-to-rabat-morocco/">Moroccan capital</a> was recently designated by Unesco as the World Book Capital for 2026. The honour is a tribute to the city’s role as a cradle of Morocco’s colourful literary culture − spanning grand institutions and organisations such as the National Archives and National Library, to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/04/21/second-hand-books-uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/04/21/second-hand-books-uae/">popular bookstores</a> run by families and even one particularly dedicated bibliophile. More than simply exhibiting and selling books, these places – big and small – tell the story of a city where culture remains at its heart. Here are eight places to visit. Located amidst the tree-lined boulevards and wide avenues of Rabat's Agdal district – long considered the city's academic quarter and home to major universities and institutions – the National Library of Morocco (Bibliotheque Nationale du Royaume du Maroc) boasts a collection reportedly exceeding 700,000 works that include rare manuscripts, historical local newspapers and maps. Open to the public, many of these items are accessible for reading in the library's numerous reading rooms. Additionally, a 300-seat auditorium is available for hosting cultural events, including book readings, literary exhibitions and lectures. Found on Avenue Ibn Battouta, the central road running through the Agdal district, the institution (also known as Archives du Maroc) was established in 2007 and opened to the public six years later. It is home to a treasure trove of documents from Morocco's French Protectorate period (during the early to mid 20th century), as well as a growing collection of works by Morocco's most influential authors, such as playwright Abdessamad Kenfaoui and Amazigh poet Brahim Akhiate. The bookstore's rustic appearance belies its history and significance to the city. Opened in 1948 and located on Avenue Mohammed V, one of Rabat's oldest literary haunts continues to hold a variety of novels and children's books, as well as educational texts and business magazines. Librairie Kalila wa Dimna is also a meeting spot for culture lovers, with books available in Arabic, French, English and Spanish. It is also used to host book launches and author discussions. The family-run bookstore has been open since 1961 and has been the point of call for those seeking the latest novels or textbooks for the new school year. With floor-to-ceiling shelves and a rather Byzantine categorisation, it remains a beloved fixture of the city's cultural landscape. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, The English Bookshop – located on the corner of Rabat-Ville Train Station – is reportedly described as Rabat's only bookstore solely dedicated to English readers, with selections ranging from novels and non-fiction works to academic books. As a result, it has become a gathering spot for Anglophiles and tourists, and if you take your time perusing the shelves, you may walk away with some rare out-of-print novels. A one-man cultural landmark, Mohamed Aziz is hailed as Rabat's oldest bookseller, having set up his small store amid the city's bustling souq in the Medina in 1967. Reportedly in his seventies, you can still find Aziz ensconced within his near 5,000-book collection – from vintage paperback novels to French classics – all amassed in piles whose categorisation is charmingly only known to him. Also known by locals as Joutia, meaning "retro marketplace", and located within Rabat's Medina, this open area is a haven for book lovers. It offers vintage novels and classic texts in various languages (I spotted some classic spy fiction gems by Jack Higgins and AJ Quinnell), as well as coffee table books and academic titles. Come with cash and be prepared to haggle. A brisk walk from the Rabat Ville train station, the institute is one of the city's most active cultural hubs, featuring a library with more than 30,000 titles in French, Arabic and other languages, along with dedicated spaces for book signings and launches by Moroccan and French authors.