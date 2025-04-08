Inside teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi: Sneak peek into renowned art collective's newest museum

A global sensation, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/03/28/teamlab-phenomena-abu-dhabi-art-space-explained/" target="_blank">teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi</a> is almost ready to finally welcome guests. The 17,000-square-metre multi-sensory experience on Saadiyat Island will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/25/teamlab-phenomenon-abu-dhabi-opening-saadiyat-cultural-district/" target="_blank">open to the public</a> on April 18, but <i>The National</i> got an early preview of what’s inside the highly anticipated digital art space. TeamLab, an international art collective that began in Japan more than two decades ago, has become renowned for its distinct digital installations. It has locations around the world, including Japan, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/05/30/borderless-what-to-expect-from-jeddahs-new-digital-art-museum/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>, China, the US and the Netherlands. Known for using technology such as laser projection and colourful lights, alongside smoke machines and reflective surfaces, the group creates a striking immersive experience for visitors who step into their interactive art venue. There are several different installations at teamLab Phenomena, each with its own unique theme that transforms the space into a visually stunning environment. Some even display different art at different times, ensuring no two visits are ever exactly the same. Upon entering the venue, I step into a dark lobby – intentionally dim so my eyes can adjust from the brightness outside. This is necessary, as all of the rooms I’ll walk through are more or less in the dark (and no flash photography is allowed). My group is given a briefing before our tour begins. We learn there are two areas in teamLab: dry and water. We'll need to take off our shoes in some rooms, some floors will be uneven and there's an area where the water is knee-deep (so women wearing abayas may want to plan accordingly). It’s hard to describe what it’s like being at teamLab for someone (such as myself) who has never been. With that said, it's best to be prepared for a multi-sensory overload of sights, sounds, touch and even taste. I don’t want to spoil too much about the installations inside, but each one is an experience. For example, there’s a room with special balloons that move with the wind but the wind is synced with the ethereal music playing in the space. When the song reaches a crescendo, the wind intensifies, sending the balloons flying everywhere. Another room is awash in red light and features a massive black sphere that moves around. It’s an impressive visual sight that needs to be experienced in person to really be appreciated. There’s also an installation that uses several lasers that meet in the middle, creating stunning graphics that shift in time with soft music. Different colours and designs emerge, and I could spend all day watching its ever-changing motions. Moving from the dry area, some installations require us to remove our socks and shoes as we step into a space where the water is knee-deep. I have to hike up my dress to avoid getting it soaked. The space feels otherworldly as there are several egg-shaped rocks that change colour in the water. With the addition of mirrored walls, the room feels infinite. For those who may want to skip an installation, there's the option to do so and move on to another one. The rest of the venue is just as impressive, as we’re led through more rooms that showcase the teamLab philosophy of exploring the relationship between humans and the world through art. Although we finished going through all the installations in about two hours, this will vastly differ from person to person. It really depends on how long someone plans to stay and experience every room. I left impressed with what I had just experienced. It’s hard not to feel a sense of childlike awe when the art moves around me and even responds to my presence. The music is often calming, evoking a sense of comfort while guiding me into each installation as if inviting me to slow down and take in my dream-like surroundings. It’s the kind of experience that everyone should discover – immersive, thoughtful and unlike anything else. <i>teamLab Phenomena opens on April 18 on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; Tickets will cost Dh50 for ages four to 12; Dh115 for ages 13 to 17; and Dh150 for adults (ages 18 and above). They are available to book online</i>