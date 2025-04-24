US President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One. Mr Trump’s coming visit to the Gulf will take place amid unpredictable circumstances. AFP
US President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One. Mr Trump’s coming visit to the Gulf will take place amid unpredictable circumstances. AFP

Opinion

Editorial

Trump's Middle East visit will be a chance for Gulf voices to be heard

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

April 24, 2025