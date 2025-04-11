US Energy Secretary meets senior UAE energy officials at Adnoc headquarters

US Secretary of Energy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/09/uae-to-host-us-energy-secretary-chris-wright/" target="_blank">Chris Wright</a> met senior energy officials in the Emirates, as part of his tour of the Middle East. The visit to Adnoc's headquarters in Abu Dhabi highlighted the central role of energy in strengthening the UAE-US relationship and their shared commitment to supporting global energy security and stability of energy markets, state news agency Wam reported. “The UAE and US enjoy a longstanding strategic relationship underpinned by a shared commitment to ensuring energy security and prosperity. Secretary Chris Wright’s visit to the UAE has provided an important platform to deepen our ties and unlock new opportunities across multiple sectors, including the energy-AI nexus," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. "We look forward to working with Secretary Wright and the US Administration to foster investment in the energy sector, drive socioeconomic development and shape a more prosperous future for the world.” Mr Wright said that he was thrilled to visit the UAE, adding that his visit to Adnoc was “tremendous”, Wam added. "Secretary Wright’s visit served as a timely push of our efforts to enhance energy security in both our nations," said Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. "In the past two days, we dove into meaningful discussions that will take the UAE-US ties to new heights on multiple fronts, including energy, infrastructure, trade and investment. We are confident that the success of this visit has set the stage for even greater collaboration between our countries. We wish Secretary Wright all the best in the remaining part of his journey in the Middle East.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> received Mr Wright at Qasr Al Shati in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> on Thursday. During the meeting they discussed strategic relations between the UAE and the US. There was a focus on joint investments in advanced technology and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a>, Wam reported. The state news agency reported Mr Wright's visit to the UAE concluded on Friday.