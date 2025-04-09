US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to visit UAE on first overseas trip

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright is to stop in Abu Dhabi as the first part of his tour of the Middle East.
Mr Wright's visit comes on the back of a UAE delegation, led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, visiting Washington last month. On that visit both sides reinforced their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly across energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and AI, reported the state news agency Wam.
Investments, artificial intelligence, economic partnerships and microchips were among the topics discussed with various Trump administration officials, including the US President, during Sheikh Tahnoon's visit to the US. “We are honoured to welcome Secretary Wright to the UAE on his first official overseas visit, which follows the successful UAE delegation visit to Washington, DC," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.
"His presence reflects the strength and depth of the UAE-US strategic relationship and our shared commitment to energy security, economic growth, and technological advancement. The UAE values its long-standing partnership with the United States – one built on mutual respect, common interests, and a shared commitment to invest in progress.
"As we look to the future, we see vast opportunities to deepen collaboration across energy, infrastructure, AI, and industry – anchored in the pro-growth, pro-investment, and pro-people approach that both our nations champion.”
Mr Wright is due to engage with senior UAE leaders in government and industry during his trip to the Emirates. "I’m looking forward to making my first trip to the United Arab Emirates as Secretary of Energy," he said, thanking President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tahnoon for the invitation.
"Dr Sultan Al Jaber and I have already had productive discussions in Washington, DC and in Houston regarding our countries’ long-standing energy partnership. We will continue this dialogue to strengthen our countries’ strategic relationship, support the UAE’s recently announced investments in the US, and advance global energy security during my visit.”
Dr Al Jaber and Mr Wright will co-host a Future Energy Leaders Majlis, bringing together Emirati and American youth leaders, Wam stated.