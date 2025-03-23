US announces $1.4tn UAE tech investment framework

The Nvidia DGX Spark super computer mother board during the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, US, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The UAE has committed to a $1.4 trillion investment framework in the US over 10 years, focusing on AI, energy and manufacturing. Bloomberg

