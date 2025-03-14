UAE to discuss investments, economic partnerships and chips with Trump administration

UAE officials are expected to discuss bolstering economic partnerships, investments and issues related to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/28/us-chip-exports-ai-deepseek/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence and high-performance chips</a> during a visit to the White House in Washington next week. A source familiar with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/06/11/omar-al-olama-dubai-ai-retreat/" target="_blank">UAE's various economic partnerships and AI endeavours</a> told <i>The National</i> that talks will also include looking at the potential for facilitating and expediting investment reviews, describing the forthcoming visit as “bilaterally focused”. Security issues are also expected to be touched on. AI is expected to to be a major discussion point in the White House meeting. Since January, the UAE, along other countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Israel and Singapore, have been contemplating how to deal with what’s become known as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/15/us-commerce-official-defends-bidens-ai-diffusion-rules-after-nvidia-criticisms/" target="_blank">US AI Diffusion Rule</a>, one of the final policy decisions handed down by president Joe Biden's administration, which placed limits on access to advanced chips and graphics processing units sought by countries for AI development. The policy's main goal, according to the Biden administration, was to maintain the US lead on AI and prevent American technology from being used to bolster research in countries like China, which has an increasingly adversarial relationship with the US. The "first tier" countries of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan and the UK are exempt from the AI diffusion restrictions. For countries in the second tier, like the UAE, it’s still possible to obtain high-performance chips, but there are limits. The third tier of countries, which include China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela, will have the most difficulty obtaining GPUs and CPUs under the policy. US-based chip designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/13/nvidia-says-new-biden-ai-rules-undermine-us-interests/" target="_blank">Nvidia has voice strong opposition to the policy</a>, saying in January that the Biden administration was seeking "to undermine America’s leadership with a 200-plus-page regulatory morass, drafted in secret and without proper legislative review”. A source at Nvidia later told<i> The National </i>that the rules will make it harder for countries including the UAE to build capacity for non-frontier AI use cases. Frontier AI is a term used to describe highly capable AI models and technologies that could pose severe risks to public safety. “This would capture a lot of GPUs that are included in gaming and other applications like health care and scientific research that don't have anything to do with frontier AI,” the source said. In late February, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/27/microsoft-trump-ai-chip-restrictions-uae/" target="_blank">Microsoft also came out swinging</a> against the relatively new AI chip export policies, urging the Trump administration to eliminate them. Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chairman and president, wrote in a blog post that the AI Diffusion Rule caps the export of critical materials to “many fast-growing and strategically vital markets”. “Left unchanged, the Biden rule will give China a strategic advantage in spreading over time its own AI technology, echoing its rapid ascent in 5G telecoms a decade ago,” Mr Smith wrote. US President Donald Trump's administration has not yet indicated if it plans to keep the Biden AI chip policies. Ultimately, that decision will likely come down to Mr Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who was recently present during a much-anticipated between Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Mr Trump. In recent years, the UAE − the Arab world’s second biggest economy − has sought to become a leader in AI, as it continues its push to diversify its economy beyond oil. Some technology analysts believe that in many ways, AI - and the data that makes it possible - is quickly becoming the new oil. The country hasn’t been shy with AI investments. Those investment and prioritisation efforts have resulted in the establishment of start-ups, partnerships and investments from tech industry leaders. In 2019, well before AI was on the minds of many, the UAE was among the first in the world to open a university dedicated to AI: <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/world-s-first-artificial-intelligence-university-to-open-in-abu-dhabi-1.924350" target="_blank">Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence</a>. In 2024, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment in UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/04/17/ai-impact-why-microsofts-investment-in-uaes-g42-made-so-many-waves/" target="_blank">AI and cloud company G42</a>. Later that year, Microsoft opened its first Middle East <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/17/microsoft-to-open-its-first-middle-east-ai-for-good-lab-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">AI for Good Lab in the UAE</a> capital of Abu Dhabi. The UAE has also created several large language models, including Jais. Jais Chat, a mobile app iteration of Jais, also made a major impact in the country, with its proficiency in both Arabic and English.