UAE’s Space42 introduces Thuraya One smartphone with cellular and satellite connectivity

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/04/13/what-space42-merger-between-bayanat-and-yahsat-would-mean-for-uae/" target="_blank">Space42</a>, the Abu Dhabi-based space technology company, has introduced its Thuraya One smartphone, which it says blends cellular and satellite connectivity into one device. The smartphone – a product from Thuraya, the satellite mobility <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/12/17/space42-uae/" target="_blank">arm of Space42</a> – made its debut this week at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, one of the world's largest communications and connectivity exhibitions. According to Space42, the Android 14 smartphone is capable of leveraging 5G, 4G and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/04/satellite-for-uae-based-space42-launches-into-orbit/" target="_blank">Thuraya’s satellite network</a> – including the recently launched Thuraya 4 satellite – to provide reliable, consistent and secure coverage for users. “Thuraya One lets you make calls via GSM and satellite for your personal convenience. Whether you are in a city or in a remote area, you can rely on it to stay connected,” says a description of the phone on Thuraya's website. “It's the first-ever universal smartphone with cellular and satellite connectivity.” Ali Al Hashemi, chief executive of Space42, said the Thuraya One was pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. “Staying connected is no longer a convenience, it is a necessity. Thuraya One delivers seamless, secure and reliable connectivity anywhere, pushing what is possible in mobile communication,” said Mr Al Hashemi. “With this advanced capability, we are accelerating our position as a Non-Terrestrial Networks operator and executing our Direct-to-Device strategy to bring uninterrupted connectivity to billions of people and devices worldwide.” The company said that Thuraya One has dual SIM and dual-mode functionality, which makes it possible to users to quickly switch between cellular and satellite networks. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/19/apple-iphone-16e/" target="_blank">smartphone</a> can be used can be used with more than 370 roaming partners, which, according to the company, allows customers to use only one SIM card for cellular and satellite calls and messages. Thuraya One has a 6.67-inch (17cm) AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Octa-core Kryo processor. “The smartphone also has an advanced camera system with three rear cameras, a 50MP primary lens and a front-facing camera for exceptional photography,” said Space42, which added that users could have up to 26 hours of talk time in 5G mode. Pricing for the smartphone starts at $850 but may vary depending on the country, distributor, shipping costs and other expenses. Space42 has helped make the UAE a leader in the global space technology sector. It is the result of a 2024 merger between Bayanat, a geospatial data products and services provider, and Al Yah Satellite Communications, better known as Yahsat, a satellite services company.