Thuraya, the satellite mobility arm of Space42, says the Thuraya One offers reliability, even in remote areas. Photo: Space42
Thuraya, the satellite mobility arm of Space42, says the Thuraya One offers reliability, even in remote areas. Photo: Space42

Future

Technology

UAE’s Space42 introduces Thuraya One smartphone with cellular and satellite connectivity

Android 14 device leverages 5G, 4G and Thuraya’s satellite network in a 'first ever', says manufacturer

Cody Combs
Cody Combs

March 04, 2025