The Apple iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch (15.5cm) screen, at par with the base iPhone 16. Photo: Apple
The Apple iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch (15.5cm) screen, at par with the base iPhone 16. Photo: Apple

Future

Technology

Apple launches budget-friendly iPhone 16e with Apple Intelligence and ditches the home button

Successor to the iPhone SE aims to bring some flagship features to more users

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

February 19, 2025