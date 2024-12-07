Apple's new store in Al Ain will be its third in Abu Dhabi, joining those at Yas Mall, shown above, and Galleria Mall on Al Maryah Island. Victor Besa / The National
Apple's new store in Al Ain will be its third in Abu Dhabi, joining those at Yas Mall, shown above, and Galleria Mall on Al Maryah Island. Victor Besa / The National

Future

Technology

Apple to open fifth UAE store next year as local investments top $1.6bn

The store in Al Ain, its third in the Abu Dhabi emirate, will be the latest addition to Apple's investment in the country

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

December 07, 2024