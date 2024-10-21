Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, during a visit to Abdulrahman Al Shamsi's farm in Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, during a visit to Abdulrahman Al Shamsi's farm in Al Ain. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

Al Ain farm offers model for countries to tackle food security and water scarcity, says minister

Minister of Climate Change and Environment says project shows future of agriculture in UAE and abroad

Shireena Al Nowais

October 21, 2024