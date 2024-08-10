Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative's first council meeting. UAE Presidential Court
UAE aims to push water scarcity up the global agenda
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative's first council meeting explored ways to develop sustainable global access to water using breakthrough technologies
The National
Dubai
10 August, 2024