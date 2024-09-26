The challenge focuses on food and water resources, sustainable energy systems and the reduction of waste. Photo: Silvia Razgova / The National
The challenge focuses on food and water resources, sustainable energy systems and the reduction of waste. Photo: Silvia Razgova / The National

News

UAE

Start-ups urged to 'grow more with less' to win $2m in UAE food security challenge

The prize pool will fund four agri-tech companies to scale up solutions in arid climates

Anjana Sankar
Anjana Sankar

September 26, 2024