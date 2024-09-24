UAE quinoa trials could be game changer for food security, proponents say. Photo: Silal
Future

Technology

Quinoa could boost UAE food security if landmark trials are successful

South American crop has methodically increased in popularity amid sustainable farming push

Cody Combs
September 24, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

