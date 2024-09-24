Quinoa could boost UAE food security if landmark trials are successful

Hopes for increased <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/09/09/the-uaes-push-towards-agri-tech-to-achieve-food-security/" target="_blank">food security</a> are high as the UAE's first quinoa trials get under way amid a push for sustainable agriculture. The trials were made possible through a collaboration between UAE agritech food company Silal, the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture and Abu Dhabi-based investment company ADQ. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/quinoa-may-find-a-niche-in-the-uae-1.310923" target="_blank">Quinoa, a nutritious grain</a> commonly grown in places like Peru and Bolivia, is sometimes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/why-quinoa-needs-to-become-top-of-the-crops-in-egypt-1.765684" target="_blank">used in breakfast cereal</a>, flour, biscuits and pasta, among other foods. Rich in all eight amino acids needed for human health, quinoa is also used as a forage crop for goats. Though it is relatively prominent in South America, agriculture experts say quinoa also has the potential to grow well in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/03/22/drawing-water-from-desert-air-no-longer-a-mirage/" target="_blank">highly saline conditions</a> found in the Middle East. “In partnership with ICBS, Silal has conducted field and seed production trials to evaluate the potential efficacy of quinoa cultivation in the region's climate and soil conditions,” a statement said. It noted that the trials showed “high potential” for two new quinoa varieties that could produce high yields and nutrition quality. “Supported by ADQ's Dh100 million [$27.2 million] research and development fund, the 'Quinoa Value Chain Development in the UAE' project aims to develop and trial seed cultivation and post-harvest processing techniques for two new quinoa varieties.” The next phase of the project will focus on training farmers with the latest knowledge of quinoa seed and grain production practices, while also establishing quinoa processing facilities in Abu Dhabi. “We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in the agritech industry,” said Salmeen Al Ameri, chief executive of Silal. “This achievement aligns with our goal to contribute to sustainable agriculture practices and enhance food security in the UAE.” ICBA's director general, Tarifa Al Zaabi, said the collaboration is a "significant step" towards transforming agricultural practices. "The success of these trials paves the way for continuous innovation and collaboration to achieve secure food systems." As the topic of food security has gained momentum throughout the Middle East in recent years, quinoa has often been brought up by scientists, nutrition experts and government leaders as a potential solution. Back in 2016, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, then Minister of Climate Change and Environment, spoke about the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/quinoa-could-be-the-solution-to-feeding-uae-s-population-1.173078" target="_blank">UAE's interest in the crop</a> at the Quinoa for Future Food and Nutrition Security in Marginal Environments conference. “Quinoa has immense potential if given the correct research and investment as a potential way of growing local food that is nutritious and environmentally friendly,” he told those in attendance. “We live in a very inhospitable environment for agriculture, but in the last few years we’ve seen quinoa as being a highly resistant and productive crop,” he added. Quinoa was first planted in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/quinoa-crops-yield-promising-harvests-in-the-uae-1.283895" target="_blank">UAE back in 2014</a>, but agritech advances in the years since have made it possible to help the crop survive and thrive to a greater extent in the region. Just one year earlier, the UN General Assembly declared 2013 as the “International Year of Quinoa”, emphasising the plant's nutritional value, high yield potential and durability amid climate change.