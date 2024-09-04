Air-to-water sustainable bottling facility to open in Dubai

A1RWATER said its new atmospheric water generation facility in Dubai will contain 50 of its A1R3000 devices, which will produce 100,000 litres of water daily. Photo: A1RWATER

A1RWATER said its new atmospheric water generation facility in Dubai will contain 50 of its A1R3000 devices, which will produce 100,000 litres of water daily. Photo: A1RWATER