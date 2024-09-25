Abu Dhabi AI-powered project aims to boost sustainable fish farming, says expert

A project off the coast of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi </a>could open up a whole new world of possibilities for sustainable fishing, said a leading expert. The Environmental Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) launched a programme earlier this month using artificial intelligence (AI) and seacages, in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/04/07/timeframe-the-untold-stories-of-abu-dhabis-delma-island/" target="_blank">Delma Island</a> in the Dhafra region. The project has the potential to offer insights into the ecosystem as the organisation looks to new ways to embrace aquaculture - the name given to farming that takes place in water. Experts, such as the Global Seafood Alliance, believe <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/uae-must-ramp-up-aquaculture-investment-to-boost-food-security-minister-says-1.1038656" target="_blank">aquaculture</a> could fill gaps in food supply as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/06/11/global-growth-to-stay-steady-at-26-in-2024-for-the-first-time-in-three-years/" target="_blank">global population grows</a> if used sustainably. Floating sea cages can offer an advantage in terms of efficiency, sustainability and environmental management, said Sherif Abdullah, an environmental consultant based in Abu Dhabi. “[This will] provide insights into ecosystem dynamics and new opportunities for studying sustainable aquaculture practices and marine ecology," he said. “Overall, the ability to minimise environmental impact and resource usage makes this approach a promising solution for the future of sustainable aquaculture.” He added that fish in these cages would need less food compared to traditional methods of fishing. The six sea cages deployed will be able to produce 100 tonnes of fish annually. Fish being farmed include local species like Gabit, Safi, Hamour and Sheri. Aquaculture in Abu Dhabi accounts for 24 per cent of seafood production in the emirate, according to a bulletin published by EAD in 2021. Globally, fish production using fisheries and aquaculture has increased from 20 million tonnes to about 180 tonnes from 1955 to 2022. Sea cages let fish live in their natural environment and grow normally, unlike land-based fisheries. Environmental degradation from traditional aquaculture practices has been well documented. Among the most common problems are organic pollution and eutrophication, the name given to a build-up of excess nutrients and waste in an ecosystem. Other unwanted side effects include depletion of oxygen, reduced water quality, coral deaths and habitat destruction, when the process is combined with chemical pollution. To combat these issues, EAD is using floating AI-powered sea cages to calculate the maximum number of fish that can be harvested without <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/03/21/percentage-of-fish-sustainably-caught-in-abu-dhabi-has-surged-since-2018/" target="_blank">endangering the environment</a>. “By continuously monitoring environmental and biological parameters, the AI system helps minimise human error, lowers operational costs, and ensures that the fish are raised in the best possible conditions,” said Hamad Almansoori, unit head of aquaculture at EAD. “By processing large amounts of data from underwater cameras and sensors, the AI provides detailed insights into fish health, growth rates and the overall conditions within the cages." “This real-time information is vital for optimising feeding strategies, enhancing fish welfare, and ensuring the farm operates in a sustainable and efficient manner.” Almansoori said that as the AI grows and learns which enables "automation and predictive analytics". Given time, the AI would reduce the need for human intervention and positively impact fish welfare. The project, which launched earlier this month, aims to use these floating cages to undertake scientific studies to develop protocols for sustainable aquaculture – the term used for farming, breeding or raising fish in floating structures at sea. The project also aims to use these floating cages to undergo scientific studies on culturing local fish to develop environmental protocols for the practice.