An Apple store in Walnut Creek, California. Bloomberg
An Apple store in Walnut Creek, California. Bloomberg

Business

Markets

Apple reports 36% earnings drop on $10bn tax and expects single-digit growth ahead

Boosted by the launch of the iPhone 16 series, the company's premier product surged 6% in the last quarter

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

October 31, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week