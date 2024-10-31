The Apple Vision Pro headset is controlled by the user’s eyes, hands and voice. AP
The Apple Vision Pro headset is controlled by the user’s eyes, hands and voice. AP

Future

Technology

Apple's Vision Pro to be available in the UAE in November

Mixed-reality headset, priced starting at Dh13,999, will be made available nine months after it was first released

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 31, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat